List: 75 New Jersey gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law

More than 75 gas stations throughout New Jersey are lowering their prices on Friday as part of an effort to demonstrate how allowing self-serve gasoline could help curb inflation.
New Jersey is the only state in the nation that does not allow drivers to pump their own gas, a point of pride for many throughout the Garden State.
That may come to an end, however, with a new proposal to allow self-service as an option as gas prices surge due to inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The New Jersey Legislature introduced A3105
, dubbed the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act, in February.
The bipartisan measure would allow residents the option to pump their own gas or continue with full-serve from an attendant.
Fuel Your Way NJ announced Friday's "Self-Serve Day of Awareness" as part of campaign to "educate the public about how much they could potentially save if the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act were enacted."
"With the cost of gas prices continuing to rise, it's taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people's wallets," said Sal Risalvato, of Fuel Your Way NJ. "We want the public to know that one of the quickest ways we can reduce gas prices is to allow gas stations the ability to offer self-serve in New Jersey."
Motorists who pull into participating gas stations will also be handed a facsimile of a $100 bill during the next several weeks with the message that they could save $100 to $400 per year if the state allowed self-serve.
They will also be encouraged to contact their representatives demanding passage of the legislation.
Risalvato said gas stations are having difficulty hiring staff to fully man all their pumps, and businesses will also display a sign next to pumps that have been closed with the message: "This pump would be open if New Jersey allowed self-serve fueling."
"The legislation gives motorists a choice of self-serve while they can continue to receive full-serve, which is exactly what New Jerseyans say they want," Risalvato said. "But the legislature won't pass this bill unless they hear from constituents. If you support self-serve choice, speak up. Contact your legislators and let them know."
The following gas stations are participating:
Bergen County Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Rd, North Arlington Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus Valero, 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus Exxon, 100 Rt 17 North, Paramus Sunoco, 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp
Camden County Berlin P66, White Horse Pike, Berlin Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May
Essex County Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston 264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair 625 McCarter Hwy, Newark 335 McCarter Hwy, Newark Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange
Gloucester County Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro
Hudson County: Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City 235 12th Street, Jersey City Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City Exxon, 450 Rte 3 West, Secaucus 3842 Park Ave, Weehawken Newport Valero Exxon Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.
Hunterdon County Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon Hampton BP, 238 Rte 31 N, Hampton Lebanon Rt 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 RTE 31, Lebanon Lebanon BP, 1201 Rt. 31 South, Lebanon Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
Mercer County 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington 1 Pennington Rd, Pennington 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton
Middlesex County Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 RTE 18, East Brunswick Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison Exxon, 1441 US Rte 1 South, Edison Exxon, GSP, North Colonia BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway Exxon, GSP, South Iselin Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River
Monmouth County Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Rt. 34, Aberdeen BP, 44 South Street, Freehold Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet Matawan Sunoco, 323 RTE 34, Matawan Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch
Morris County Denville-RT46, 161 W Main St, Denville Long Valley P66, 43 E Mill Rd., Long Valley Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack Randolph BP, 260 S Salem Street, Randolph Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany
Ocean County Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River
Passaic County Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne
Somerset County Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge 1101 Easton Ave, Somerset
Union County Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark Map of participating stations:
