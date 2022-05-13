List: 75 New Jersey gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law

More than 75 gas stations throughout New Jersey are lowering their prices on Friday as part of an effort to demonstrate how allowing self-serve gasoline could help curb inflation.

New Jersey is the only state in the nation that does not allow drivers to pump their own gas, a point of pride for many throughout the Garden State.

That may come to an end, however, with a new proposal to allow self-service as an option as gas prices surge due to inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The New Jersey Legislature introduced A3105 , dubbed the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act, in February.

The bipartisan measure would allow residents the option to pump their own gas or continue with full-serve from an attendant.

Fuel Your Way NJ announced Friday's "Self-Serve Day of Awareness" as part of campaign to "educate the public about how much they could potentially save if the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act were enacted."

"With the cost of gas prices continuing to rise, it's taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people's wallets," said Sal Risalvato, of Fuel Your Way NJ. "We want the public to know that one of the quickest ways we can reduce gas prices is to allow gas stations the ability to offer self-serve in New Jersey."

Motorists who pull into participating gas stations will also be handed a facsimile of a $100 bill during the next several weeks with the message that they could save $100 to $400 per year if the state allowed self-serve.

They will also be encouraged to contact their representatives demanding passage of the legislation.

Risalvato said gas stations are having difficulty hiring staff to fully man all their pumps, and businesses will also display a sign next to pumps that have been closed with the message: "This pump would be open if New Jersey allowed self-serve fueling."

"The legislation gives motorists a choice of self-serve while they can continue to receive full-serve, which is exactly what New Jerseyans say they want," Risalvato said. "But the legislature won't pass this bill unless they hear from constituents. If you support self-serve choice, speak up. Contact your legislators and let them know."

The following gas stations are participating:

Bergen County

Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale

North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Rd, North Arlington

Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus

Valero, 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus

Exxon, 100 Rt 17 North, Paramus

Sunoco, 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey

Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp

Camden County

Berlin P66, White Horse Pike, Berlin

Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin

Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston

264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

625 McCarter Hwy, Newark

335 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland

South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro

Hudson County:

Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne

Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken

Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City

Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City

Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City

235 12th Street, Jersey City

Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City

Exxon, 450 Rte 3 West, Secaucus

3842 Park Ave, Weehawken

Newport Valero

Exxon Holland Tunnel Svc Ctr Inc.

Hunterdon County

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Rte 31 N, Hampton

Lebanon Rt 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 RTE 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Rt. 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Mercer County

2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington

1 Pennington Rd, Pennington

3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 RTE 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Rte 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP, North Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP, South Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Rt. 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 RTE 34, Matawan

Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch

Morris County

Denville-RT46, 161 W Main St, Denville

Long Valley P66, 43 E Mill Rd., Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP, 260 S Salem Street, Randolph

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Ocean County

Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick

Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood

Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

Passaic County

Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge

1101 Easton Ave, Somerset

Union County

Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark

