ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I am the BEST': Mohamed Salah claims he is better than 'ANY player in his position' and insists his numbers back him up after passing the 30-goal mark for a second season running at Liverpool

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has claimed he is 'the best' in his position and insisted that he beats his rivals in the stats.

The Egyptian forward has just been named 2022 FWA Footballer of the Year after another impressive season for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Despite a dip in form in recent weeks, he has netted 30 times in 48 appearances across all competitions so far this term and is currently leading the race for the Golden Boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9qv6_0fbjXkXB00
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has claimed he is 'the best' in the world in his position 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DWzc9_0fbjXkXB00

And the 29-year-old seemingly agrees that his performances this season merit the award as he claimed he is better than any other player in his position - including Reds team-mates Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

'If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best,' Salah told beIN SPORTS, via Goal.

'I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvmUE_0fbjXkXB00
He claimed that his numbers prove he is better than his rivals, including his team-mates (pictured Sadio Mane)

'I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty.'

Salah's bold claim comes ahead of two crucial final showdowns for Klopp's side, starting with a trip to Wembley this Saturday.

Liverpool face Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend before a battle against Real Madrid for a seventh Champions League title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leY1O_0fbjXkXB00
The 29-year-old will face his former side Chelsea as Liverpool look to clinch the FA Cup

Salah will face familiar foes at Wembley as he plays his former side, having left Chelsea for Roma in 2016.

Speaking on his former club, Salah claimed that his departure from Stamford Bridge set him on the right path.

'Before 2018, some said that I could not do anything after leaving Chelsea, but I continued and did great things, I think in a positive way and try to be on the right path.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Klzdk_0fbjXkXB00
The Reds also prepare to face Real Madrid in a rematch of their 2018 Champions League final 

The Reds face a rematch of their 2018 Champions League final, which saw Real Madrid emerge victorious, and Salah in particular will be out for revenge on May 28.

He sustained an early injury during the clash in Kyiv after a run in with former Real defender Sergio Ramos and appears to still be clinging to the memory.

'I remember the last final against Real Madrid as if it was yesterday. We are well prepared and hopefully we can take our revenge in the next final.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince William is BOOED by thousands of fans at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea - with supporters also jeering renditions of God Save the Queen and Abide With Me

Thousands of football fans booed Prince William ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, met with both sets of players ahead of kick-off. However, audible boos could be heard as William made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The good, bad and the ugly... it's been a blast!': Ben Foster, 39, confirms he will leave Watford at the end of the season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed he will leave Watford at the end of the season following the club's relegation from the Premier League. The 39-year-old rejoined the Hornets from West Brom in the summer of 2018, but will not be staying on as Watford rebuild for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is 'looking forward to the next season' with 'great manager' Antonio Conte, suggesting he will NOT look to force his way out of Tottenham this summer... a year on from his plea to leave north London for Man City

Harry Kane has given the clearest indication yet that his future remains at Tottenham after talking up his excitement at working with Antonio Conte again next season. Tottenham were rocked last summer when Kane, who was being pursued publicly by Man City, revealed he was keen for a new challenge elsewhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp again calls for more winners' medals from The FA and says there were not enough to go round the Liverpool side after they beat Chelsea this weekend... after claiming they are STILL waiting for more to arrive from February's Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp has made a direct plea to the FA to deliver Liverpool more medals after their FA Cup victory against Chelsea at the weekend. Klopp made a similar remark last month, claiming that Liverpool were still waiting for Carabao Cup winners' medals to hand out to youth players who played in earlier rounds of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

'120 minutes on Saturday, then we play Tuesday. Come on': Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool's fixture chaos as they face Southampton three days after FA Cup final - and hits out at UEFA 'friends' for not letting them play on same night as Europa League final

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at UEFA for not allowing Liverpool to play their penultimate Premier League game with Southampton on the same night as the Europa League final – with the Reds instead forced to play three days after their gruelling FA Cup triumph. Liverpool's win at Wembley...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp concedes that his Liverpool side are UNLIKELY to win the Premier League this season despite Man City's draw at West Ham... as he admits 'I don't expect them to drop points' against Aston Villa on the final day

Jurgen Klopp has played down Liverpool's title chances, despite watching Manchester City drop points against West Ham on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 2-2 draw by David Moyes's men at the London Stadium, and the Reds will have the chance to cut City's lead at the top to just a single point if they beat Southampton on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It sets a precedent and puts other sports in an uncomfortable position': Daniil Medvedev slams 'unfair' decision to ban him and fellow Russian players from competing at Wimbledon this summer... but world No 2 is hopeful of All England Club U-turn

Daniil Medvedev has branded Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players 'unfair', but has not given up hope on it being overturned. The All England Club made the decision last month to ban all male and female Russian and Belarusian players from SW19 for the tournament being held from June 27 until July 10, in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Egyptian#Bein Sports#Real Madrid#Roma
Daily Mail

Christian Horner believes the F1 title scrap between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc could 'go all the way' to the finale in Abu Dhabi... as the Red Bull chief admits he would prefer to avoid a repeat of last year's close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Christian Horner believes the battle for this year's drivers' championship will once again go all the way to the finale in Abu Dhabi. After five races, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari holds a 19-point lead over reigning champion Max Verstappen. Verstappen suffered two mechanical retirements in the opening three races,...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe 'will join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and sign a five-year contract' with the Frenchman to ditch PSG as he admits his future is 'almost decided' after winning the Ligue 1 player of the season award on Sunday night

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed a five-year deal with Real Madrid after finally deciding that his future lies away from PSG. The 22-year-old's contract in Paris expires this summer and there has been intense speculation about where he will be playing next season. So far Mbappe has refused to commit...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'They wouldn't boo if there was no reason': Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sparks Downing Street fury as he DEFENDS 'wonderful' fans who jeered God Save the Queen and Prince William at Wembley

Downing Street has hit out at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for defending fans who booed the National Anthem at the FA Cup final. The Reds boss has sparked more fury today by insisting the club's supporters 'wouldn't boo if there was no reason'. And the Prime Minister's official spokesperson responded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa's European Cup hero Tony Morley believes their success in 1982 is part of a magical era that may never be seen again as he admits big sides 'are getting stronger and stronger'

Aston Villa hero Tony Morley believes the club's European triumph belongs to a magical era of football that may never be revived. Villa are celebrating the 40th anniversary of that triumph, when they beat Bayern Munich 1-0 in Rotterdam on May 26, 1982, to lift the European Cup – the greatest prize in club football on the continent.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Emma Hayes insists she doesn't need 'to kill any speculation' regarding her Chelsea future as she's still under contract meaning 'there's nothing to talk about'... despite links to a men's game move

Emma Hayes insisted 'there is nothing to talk about' regarding her future at Chelsea after leading her side to the Women's Super League and FA Cup double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday. Sam Kerr struck an extra-time winner as Chelsea clinched their second trophy...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Two Burnley fans are arrested for making Nazi salutes towards Tottenham supporters during Spurs' 1-0 Premier League win, with both clubs supporting police in their investigation

Two Burnley fans have been arrested for discriminatory gestures after being captured on video making a Nazi salute towards Tottenham supporters during their match on Sunday. In footage shared to social media, one supporter was seen making the discriminatory gesture towards the Spurs supporters at the Tottenham Stadium, while another next to him mimicked sobbing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's a good place to be... it's in our hands': Mikel Arteta reminds critics that under-fire Arsenal are in the driving seat for a top-four spot ahead of crunch Newcastle clash

Mikel Arteta insisted that despite recent setbacks, Arsenal are in a position they would have loved to be in at the start of the season. It was a point worth making after a morale-sapping setback against their biggest rivals on Thursday. Presented with the chance to seal a return to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Firefighter Jesse Marsch insists he will take the blame if Leeds are relegated as the Elland Road boss admits his side are in an 'incredibly serious' Premier League survival fight ahead of the visit of Brighton in their final home game

Jesse Marsch expects to shoulder the blame if the unthinkable happens and Leeds United slide back into the Championship. The Yorkshire giants are staring at the grim prospect of relegation just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There's NO time limit': Tyson Fury will not be rushed into confirming his retirement plans, claims WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman... adding to the possibility of a return to the ring for an undisputed fight against Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usy

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has insisted that the governing body will not put pressure on Tyson Fury to make a final decision on his future. Fury made the second defence of his WBC heavyweight title last month, beating fellow Brit Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley, and announced afterwards that he was planning to retire from the sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ralph Hasenhuttl stokes the fires ahead of crunch Liverpool clash by branding the game 'Southampton's Champions League final' in a match Jurgen Klopp's men must win to keep their title and Quadruple hopes alive

Ralph Hasenhuttl described Liverpool’s visit as Southampton’s Champions League final, a big billing that will be music to the ears of Pep Guardiola. Hasenhuttl has promised Southampton will not be handing out any gifts when they host Liverpool in a pivotal game in the Premier League title race.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at Antonio Conte's jibe by insisting the Gunners' full focus is on Champions League qualification... and claims his players are in a 'good place' ahead of their crunch trip to Newcastle

Mikel Arteta is planning to hit back at Antonio Conte by ensuring Arsenal end the season above their bitter rivals. Tottenham manager Conte told his opposite number to stop complaining and focus on his own team after the Gunners were thrashed 3-0 in Thursday's north London derby, which reignited the race for Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You've won the FA Cup - GET OFF your phone!': James Milner warned his Liverpool team-mates 'you never know when it's going to be your last' trophy as he urged them to fully take in the celebrations at Wembley

James Milner may have garnered a nickname for being 'boring' but the 36-year-old was in no mood to see a raft of mobile phones being used in Liverpool's dressing room after winning the FA Cup final on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious following a 6-5 penalty shootout win over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy