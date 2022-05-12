ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Michael Chandler shuts down talk of Dustin Poirier fight after feeling 'completely disregarded' by him and questions pay-per-view appeal of 'Diamond' compared to Nate Diaz

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Michael Chandler has shut down talk of a fight with Dustin Poirier and claims 'Diamond' completely disregarded him when he joined the UFC.

Chandler arrived from Bellator and felt he was not paid the respect he deserved by Poirier - meaning he is now chasing a clash with Nate Diaz instead.

When asked who he'd prefer to lock horns with, the told the MMA Hour: 'It would be Diaz. I have no interest in fighting Dustin, honestly.

Michael Chandler recently beat Tony Ferguson and is considering his next fight  
Charles Oliveira defeated Dustin Poirier and 'Diamond' has not fought since  

'To be quite honest, I think he’s a great dude. I think I like him for the sport, but I also think I was completely disregarded and pushed aside whenever I came into the organization.

'He completely disregarded me, he acted as though I didn’t deserve to be where I was.'

Poirier recently tweeted: 'A lot of names being said by Iron Michelangelo but I'm not hearing mine. Respectfully.'

But Chandler went on to question the pay-per-view appeal of the Louisiana native.

Chandler bounced back to winning ways at UFC 274 but is not interested in taking on Poirier 
Nate Diaz is a more appealing opponent for Chandler at this point in time 

'Maybe it’s a bit more of a personal issue, but I also don’t think... is Dustin a draw? I guess he’s the No. 2 guy [in the UFC rankings] now, but he’s just kind of stayed at No. 2 and I don’t know how active he’s going to be.

'I did see him tweet that I was saying everyone else’s name but his as if I didn’t want to fight him because of technical reasons or what not, but it’s more like I forgot about him.'

Poirier is coming off his loss to Charles Oliveira, a man who also beat Chandler. While Chandler bounced back from defeat by Justin Gaethje by spectacularly knocking out Tony Ferguson last weekend.

The American added: 'Hat’s off for what he’s done (Poirier) in his career and I respect the heck out of him, he makes some great hot sauce. But as of right now, I don’t really have any desire to fight him.'

Poirier's pay-per-view appeal was questioned by Chandler who 'has a bit of a personal issue' 

