ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Defiant Rafa Nadal insists it's his job to stand up for Russian and Belarussian players banned from Wimbledon after Labour MP Chris Bryant questioned if the Spaniard and Roger Federer 'want Vladimir Putin to fail'

By Jack Bezants for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rafa Nadal says it is his 'job' to stand up for the Russian and Belarussian tennis players who have been banned from Wimbledon in the wake of the invasion from Ukraine.

The ATP player council has called for Wimbledon to be stripped of ranking points in a row that has continued to rumble on and while Nadal refused to open up on whether that's a stance he agrees with, he was defiant in standing up for his fellow players.

'The only thing we can do is be in touch with Wimbledon and the rest of the ATP management to do the things that work better to protect every single player in the ATP,' Nadal was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uaBj_0fbjSRON00
Rafael Nadal says it is his 'job' to stand up for the Russian and Belarussian tennis players
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7vTg_0fbjSRON00
The likes of Daniil Medvedev of Russia are not able to compete at Wimbledon this year

'At the end, that's our job: to protect the players and to work [to] the benefit of every single player that we are representing.'

The All England Club excluding the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka due to being Russian or Belarusian has irked a number of top men's tennis players, particularly Nadal.

'I think it's very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues,' the Spaniard said earlier this month. 'In that sense it's not their fault what's happening in this moment with the war.'

It comes after Labour MP Chris Bryant called on the Players' Council to open up on what role Nadal - the record 21-time Grand Slam winner - and Roger Federer play in the body's resistance against Wimbledon's stance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GBFT_0fbjSRON00
Nadal has been criticised by Labour MP Chris Bryant (left) for his stance against Wimbledon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcfHv_0fbjSRON00

'Federer and Nadal should come clean. Do they want Vladimir Putin to fail or don't they care?' Bryant is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

'The men's tour are behaving appallingly. It's like they haven't heard what is happening in Ukraine or don't care.'

Wimbledon is held from June 27 until July 10.

Comments / 2

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
AOL Corp

Russia 'can't make more' tanks because of this key sanction, Biden official says

The West has hit Russia with a range of economic sanctions including a promise this weekend from the G-7 nations to reduce their dependence on the country's oil. But one type of sanction, so-called "export controls," has attracted less attention than other high-profile penalties like seizing oligarchs' yachts. Export controls...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Chris Bryant
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Belarussian#Labour#Spaniard#Atp#The Telegraph#The All England Club#Belarusian#The Players Council#Grand Slam
Daily Mail

Finland's President tells Vladimir Putin that his country is going to join NATO after Russia cuts off electricity to Finns and threatens them with nuclear war

The Finnish President told Vladimir Putin his country will join NATO in a 'direct and straightforward' phone call this morning. Sauli Niinistö said the conversation was 'conducted without aggravations' as both parties worked to 'avoid tensions'. The discussion came as Russia cut off electricity supplies to the country and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It sets a precedent and puts other sports in an uncomfortable position': Daniil Medvedev slams 'unfair' decision to ban him and fellow Russian players from competing at Wimbledon this summer... but world No 2 is hopeful of All England Club U-turn

Daniil Medvedev has branded Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players 'unfair', but has not given up hope on it being overturned. The All England Club made the decision last month to ban all male and female Russian and Belarusian players from SW19 for the tournament being held from June 27 until July 10, in response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Week

Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

United Kingdom military intelligence said Sunday that Russia has lost around one-third of the ground combat forces it deployed when the invasion began in February, Reuters and Al Jazeera report. U.K. intelligence also concluded that Russia's offensive in the Donbas had "lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule" and that...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Prince William is BOOED by thousands of fans at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea - with supporters also jeering renditions of God Save the Queen and Abide With Me

Thousands of football fans booed Prince William ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, met with both sets of players ahead of kick-off. However, audible boos could be heard as William made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tennis World Usa

French Open warns Russian players: Show Vladimir Putin support, you'll face sanction

French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo confirmed that Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the French Open but underlined that any kind of Vladimir Putin will be sanctioned. The French Open decided against taking a strong stance like Wimbledon but they have made it clear that if anyone tries to show Russian president or his regime support, he will certainly be sanctioned.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wealthy parents including tech billionaire involved in WhatsApp war over plans for GIRLS to attend one of Australia's most exclusive private schools - whose alumni includes Kerry and James Packer

The wife of tech-billionaire Scott Farquhar is locked in a war of words with parents over a push to turn a prestigious school co-ed. Kim Jackson has joined a small group of parents fighting to usher in the change at Cranbrook School in Bellevue Hills in Sydney's eastern suburbs. The...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp again calls for more winners' medals from The FA and says there were not enough to go round the Liverpool side after they beat Chelsea this weekend... after claiming they are STILL waiting for more to arrive from February's Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp has made a direct plea to the FA to deliver Liverpool more medals after their FA Cup victory against Chelsea at the weekend. Klopp made a similar remark last month, claiming that Liverpool were still waiting for Carabao Cup winners' medals to hand out to youth players who played in earlier rounds of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'120 minutes on Saturday, then we play Tuesday. Come on': Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool's fixture chaos as they face Southampton three days after FA Cup final - and hits out at UEFA 'friends' for not letting them play on same night as Europa League final

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at UEFA for not allowing Liverpool to play their penultimate Premier League game with Southampton on the same night as the Europa League final – with the Reds instead forced to play three days after their gruelling FA Cup triumph. Liverpool's win at Wembley...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy