Photos from Inland Northwest tribes' salmon release at Chief Joseph Dam in Central Washington

It’s been a cool and wet spring in North Central Washington, but there’s an above normal chance for wildfires in part of the area this summer. The latest four-month outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center shows a normal chance for wildfires across the state in June. But...
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
It was recently added to the state’s Heritage Register and it’s one of the tallest structures of its kind in Washington, so you may have to crane your neck and tilt your head back to get a good look at a towering century of Northwest history. Onalaska is...
CARSON CITY, Nev. — A 38-year-old fugitive who escaped from an Oregon federal prison camp and has ties to the Snohomish County was caught in Nevada, according to U.S. Marshals. Andrew Cain Kristovich was captured in Carson City after 40 deputies and marshals surrounded a property where he was...
SALEM, Oregon — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to figure out how to combat cannabis-related problems, some of which threaten Oregon’s legal, regulated recreational marijuana industry.
The Task Force on Cannabis-Derived...
IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
Oregon is a state of contrasts. It is home to bustling cities, towering mountains, wild rivers, and calm lakes. In Oregon, you can find snow-capped peaks and verdant valleys, sandy beaches, and lush forests. This diversity is what makes Oregon so special. It is a state that embodies the beauty and wildness of America's Pacific Northwest.
A new report by the US Department of the Interior has identified more than 400 federally-run schools for Native American children across the nation. Included in the report were 15 schools in Washington, with two of them in the Grays Harbor area. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report...
IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A missing Georgia boy and the father who took him on the run have been found after officials say they spent more than a week in Idaho's rugged backcountry. Gabriel Daugherty, 11, was reported missing from the town of LaGrange, Georgia southwest of Atlanta on...
LEWIS COUNTY - An officer with the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife recently issued trespassing citations to two agate hunters who were caught on private property after they attempted to outsmart the officer with a ruse. According to the WDFW Police, several locations in Lewis County, Washington were...
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Lets start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The cold spell of spring continues to hypnotize the Pacific Northwest. The conditions have been beneficial across the board for both Washington and Oregon, but it’s surely a cool spring. The cool weather means rain and snow, but as the spring wheel continues to bring the same weather back to Portland, the weather has shifted to more of a summer return across other areas of the United States.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is growing on many fronts. The growth is drawing in businesses from Seattle to the area. Flatstick Pub is one example of a company expanding its business in Spokane. Flatstick Pub's unique mini-golf course and extensive selection of local craft beer have made it a popular hangout spot with locals. Dan Largent is the General Manager of Flatstick Pub. He says Spokane was the perfect place to expand.
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) based out of Centralia arrested six people after dismantling a drug trafficking organization, with assistance from the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force. In a release from JNET, they say that beginning in 2021 and ending this week, members of the team have been investigating...
Chewelah resident and cowgirl, Karen Hardy, is setting off on a 1,400 mile ride. She left Spokane recently for Moab, Utah to bring awareness of wild mustang adoption. Riding 20+ miles a day on the back of a horse is the best way to travel, she said. ‘I just sit...
