From a rainbow in the desert to bears in the wilderness: Striking new photobook 10 years in the making reveals the splendour of the world's most remote places
By Sarah Holt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
Swiss explorer and photographer Stefan Forster admits that he is no stranger to dodging alligators and hiking for weeks in pursuit of the perfect photo.
And an impressive new photobook shows that his efforts pay off handsomely.
Taken across 10 years and 60 photo tours and expeditions, Chasing Light, published byteNeues, showcases some of his best-ever shots, taken in some of the world's most remote and challenging places.
And they are breathtaking.
The 150-plus images in the tome showcase rare weather events in exotic places, once-in-a-lifetime animal scenes and Mother Nature at her most ferocious, in locations from Africa to Iceland.
In the foreword to his book Forster writes: 'I paddled by kayak along the west coast of Greenland; camped in the forests of Alaska and Canada; climbed volcanoes without permission; [and] waited, shivering with frost, for months to see an aurora.Our planet has endless fascinations. I have gathered a photographic record of nature’s unparalleled beauty.'Scroll down for a sneak peek at some of the most astounding photos from the book.
