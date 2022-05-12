ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

From a rainbow in the desert to bears in the wilderness: Striking new photobook 10 years in the making reveals the splendour of the world's most remote places

By Sarah Holt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Swiss explorer and photographer Stefan Forster admits that he is no stranger to dodging alligators and hiking for weeks in pursuit of the perfect photo.

And an impressive new photobook shows that his efforts pay off handsomely.

Taken across 10 years and 60 photo tours and expeditions, Chasing Light, published by teNeues, showcases some of his best-ever shots, taken in some of the world's most remote and challenging places.

And they are breathtaking.

The 150-plus images in the tome showcase rare weather events in exotic places, once-in-a-lifetime animal scenes and Mother Nature at her most ferocious, in locations from Africa to Iceland.

In the foreword to his book Forster writes: 'I paddled by kayak along the west coast of Greenland; camped in the forests of Alaska and Canada; climbed volcanoes without permission; [and] waited, shivering with frost, for months to see an aurora. Our planet has endless fascinations. I have gathered a photographic record of nature’s unparalleled beauty.' Scroll down for a sneak peek at some of the most astounding photos from the book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TyRm_0fbj9HJ900
This dramatic image shows Iceland‘s Fagradalsfjall volcano. Forster said: 'The true majesty and power of Iceland‘s Fagradalsfjall volcano only becomes apparent from the air. This panorama was assembled at the end of June 2021 from 22 individual shots to show one of the volcano’s most violent eruptions since it first became active in March. Large quantities of lava flowed into the surrounding valleys for more than 16 hours'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40o2zY_0fbj9HJ900
This stunning picture of the evasive Northern Lights was taken in Narsarsuaq, Greenland. Forster remembers: 'Effectively, everything was perfect on this particular night. Low tide had opened a path to the icebergs, the sea surface was a mirror in the calm air, and the Northern Lights were glowing directly behind this transparent iceberg. Probably the most beautiful aurora borealis of my lifetime'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vk3L8_0fbj9HJ900
In the book, Forster acknowledges that this shot is probably the rarest photograph he'll ever take in his lifetime. He explains: 'Here come the heaviest rains in decades over the Wolwedans dunes in Namib-Naukluft National Park, and I’m in the centre of the action with my camera. All told it took me eight trips to Namibia before I finally caught up with rain'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Lypb_0fbj9HJ900
'This spot on Langisjor, a lake on the Icelandic plateau, is a personal refuge for me,' Forster writes in the book. 'I walked its shores for weeks, camped atop a peak by myself and looked out into the distance. This aerial image consists of 16 individual exposures taken in the summer of 2016 and stitched together into a panoramic image'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz4EA_0fbj9HJ900
This luminous image was taken at the Vatnajokull ice cap in Iceland where Forster says: 'Thanks to a tripod and long exposure times it’s possible photographically to capture daylight shimmering through the glaciers'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBmsr_0fbj9HJ900
Pictured is the Studlagil Canyon in northeastern Iceland. Forster explains: 'The first pictures of this canyon, formed by basalt columns, hit the Internet a few years ago. Photographers were fascinated by their surreal shapes, so it’s not surprising that a few years later, Studlagil Canyon became one of the most frequently photographed places in northeastern Iceland'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTbL4_0fbj9HJ900
In this image sunbeams stream down on the Grand Canyon. Forster reveals: 'This image was shot at the less touristy North Rim of the Grand Canyon. For the photographer in me, sunrays through haze are among the most beautiful of all atmospheric appearances'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lRPZ_0fbj9HJ900
In the book, Forster explains how this image was taken in Alaska on one of the greatest adventures of his life. He writes: 'Together with one of Switzerland’s best-known bear experts, Remo Sommerhalder, I hung out with the grizzly bears in Katmai National Park for ten days. Because we were the first photographers flown into these isolated coves after the hard winter, we had the enormous bears all to ourselves. The landscape is breathtaking all on its own, but the bears in the foreground are the icing on the cake'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeCir_0fbj9HJ900
'Had I planned this image of wild muskox on the Greenland ice sheet, I might have spent years waiting for this moment,' Forster explains. 'I got this image far away from civilisation during the course of hours executing my approach of a large herd of muskox. I must have gotten too close, for the cows formed a kind of protective wall around the calves. The symmetry of this wall could not have been better'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VV8fO_0fbj9HJ900
This image was taken in the snow-drenched hills of St Gallen in Switzerland. Forster reveals: 'When winter comes, the rolling hills of the St Gallen highlands are transformed into gorgeous white snowy dunes. Many deciduous tree species are found here in a very small area, each spaced precisely the same distance apart. Everything came together the day this photo was taken: fresh, deep snow and fog just touching the tops of these three trees'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJP92_0fbj9HJ900

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#In The Desert#Wilderness#Africa#Swiss#Chasing Light
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
NewsOne

The History Of Black People With Blue Eyes

If you travel to places like Nigeria's Kwara State or subregions of Melanesia, you'll be surprised to be greeted by Black people with striking blue eyes and even bright blonde hair. Why do you ask? News-One debunks the fascinating gene mutation inside.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
Space.com

Lunar eclipse 2022 guide: When, where & how to see them

The first total lunar eclipse of 2022 will occur on May 15-16 and be visible in total phase from portions of the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific. The second lunar eclipse will occur on November 8 and will be visible in parts of Asia, Australia, North America, parts of northern and eastern Europe, and most of South America.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy