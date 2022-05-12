ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a beauty whizz and these are the ten mistakes you are making with your brows – and how to get a perfect shape

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
A GROUP of beauty experts have revealed the Dos and Don'ts of getting your brows perfect - and making them identical is a big no-no.

A few days ago, Fabulous wrote about a woman who warned all beauty lovers to leave their brows to professionals after her DIY lamination attempt went horribly wrong.

According to the experts, going in too dark is the first mistake Credit: Reddit
Although the 90s thin eyebrow trend is making a comeback, be careful to not go overboard with plucking Credit: Reddit

In two clips, which have since taken the internet by storm, racking up more than 300,000 views in total, Georgia Harrison revealed the epic beauty blunder, which some say left her looking like Eugene Levy, the dad from The American Pie - who is known for his iconic bushy and dark brows.

Luckily, offering a helping hand, a group of pros at HD Brows shared a list of ten the most common mistakes beauty lovers make when doing their eyebrows.

1. BROW STENCILS

When it comes to brows, the experts explained, they're just as individual as fingerprints, which means one shape doesn't fit all.

Although they might seem like a brilliant idea, especially if you're already running late, brow stencils are best to be binned.

''We can’t imagine a world where everybody has exactly the same eyebrows.''

2. WRONG PRODUCT

With what seems like countless products in the market, choosing the wrong one should be a mistake that's left in the past.

''The HD Brows make up range is constantly growing, meaning there is sure to be the perfect product to suit your look, skin, lifestyle and make up routine.

''If make up isn’t your strong point, you can pay a visit to your local HD Brows Stylist who will happily recommend the right product for you.''

3. COLOURING THEM TOO DARK

When it comes to make-up, sometimes it's best to live by the ''less is more'' mantra.

The same, according to the experts, also applies to brows - particularly if you have lighter tone hair.

Instead, opt for a colour that will complement your brows.

4. NO BROW GEL

You would never go for a fancy blow-dry and leave without it being set - and the very same applies for your brows.

''The HD Brows Brow Glue known as ‘hairspray for brows’, is perfect for creating the perfect brushed up, fluffy brow look.

''Whether you opt for the colourless Brow Glue or the tinted Brow Colourfix, they’ll both hold your brows in place all day long.''

5. NOT BLENDING

Most of us associate blending with foundation and concealer - after all, it's the key for a picture-ready face.

However, the whizzes explained that brows need some blending too.

''This trick will help to keep your brows from looking overdrawn or too filled in.

''Remember to gradually build your brow makeup – it’s always easier to add rather than to take away.''

Here, the brand recommended using the Spoolie Brush, which is perfect for brushing through your brows to blend out any harsh lines.

Although they might seem convenient, it's time to ditch those brow stencils Credit: Getty

6. OVER-PLUCKING

Whether you like it or not, the iconic 90s thin eyebrow looks is slowly making a comeback.

Although a slimmer, more defined brow can certainly look great, it's important to not go overboard.

"The cardinal sin of brows is over-plucking, and just seconds in front of the magnifying mirror can cause months of regrowth and patchiness.

"Due to this, you need a specialist to guide you from botched to bushy."

For those who are tired of waiting for the hairs to appear, this Brow Maximiser speeds up the regrowth process, due to its proven blend of hair-growth stimulants.

7. TOO IDENTICAL

We're all familiar with the saying ''Eyebrows are sisters, not twins''.

However, the brand said that brows are always going to be slightly different - so it's time to embrace the look and just go with it.

''Make sure they look something alike and aren’t completely unrecognisable, as this offers a much more natural look.''

8. DIY BROWS

DIY brows seems like a good idea - especially if you need a quick fix.

But next time you're thinking of sorting them out yourself, just step away and leave the job to the professionals - unless you fancy a botched job that's difficult to recover from.

''Stylists will be able to recommend and advise you on the perfect shape, colour and style that will suit you.''

9. MISPLACED ARCH

The arch of the brow is probably the most important part - it helps to open up the area and helps to frame the face.

''Misplacing the arch can lead to, let’s say, interestingly shaped eyebrows.

A misplaced arch can change the appearance of your face, the gurus explained Credit: Reddit

''If the arch is too centred, it gives a permanently angry look.''

Next time when you're applying make up, try to keep the brow proportions to two thirds (for the front and the main body of the brow) and a third (for the tail), the experts explained.

10. FORGETTING THE BABY HAIR

A lot of people, according to the pros, often wonder how their brows appear fuller after treatment, especially when they've just been waxed, threaded and tweezed.

''Many professionals have specially designed tints that capture the fine baby hairs that you didn’t even know were there.

''The formulas are tinted to match the colour of the brow, so they can be incorporated into the shape, giving a much fuller and thicker appearance.''

