Skin Care

I give people Botox professionally – the mistakes people ALWAYS make and why so many people end up with duck lips

By Claudia Jackson
 4 days ago
GETTING filler is more common now than ever before.

It's also less frowned upon, but with the new ease of access comes other challenges.

Alice Henshaw is a pro when it comes to all things fillers Credit: alice_henshaw_/Instagram
When fillers are done right the results can be subtle and stunning Credit: Harley Street Injectables

Alice Henshaw runs Harley Street Injectables in London, which she opened after years working in the cosmetic industry and completing masters to become a prescribing practitioner.

When it comes to injectables, the New Zealand native has seen it all in the eight years since she opened her all women clinic, she spoke to Fabulous revealing the common mistakes people make when they take the plunge into the world of filler.

With more and more women wanting to achieve the perfect pout, filler seems to be the go to.

But even once they have filler added to their lips they come back for more too soon, and Alice explained that she turns clients down all the time because of this.

"I do this on a daily basis," she confessed.

"First of all even if it is a small amount such as 1ml injected incorrectly in to the lips it can cause asymmetry and look unnatural.

"Even if the filler is ever so slightly too close to the lip border, too full on the top, injected into the lateral part of the lip or projected at the wrong point it starts to look like that client has had work done."

"With this being said most of these clients can end up having their old filler dissolved with an enzyme called Hyaluronidase and 2 weeks later we can re-inject it with filler to look beautiful and natural.

Not all clinics will turn paying customers away and clients can end up looking worse for wear.

Alice revealed: "There are too many injectors who do not have an appreciation for facial anatomy and proportions and choose financial gain over the client’s best interests."

Alice explained that one of the more major mistakes people make it not researching enough before going for injectables.

"Unfortunately in the UK you don’t have to be medically qualified to inject," she said.

"The other important advice I would give is to never get any permanent fillers injected and opt for a Hyaluronic acid filler such as Restylane as this can be reversed or dissolved if needed.

"Another thing to add is even if you do choose the most qualified practitioner who uses a reputable brand, you must look at their before and after photos.

"Not everyone has an eye for detail and I see many botched jobs, lips in particular done by extremely qualified reputable doctors or clinics.

"So do your research, read google reviews and look at before and afters on their websites or Instagram."

Not conducting proper research will only come back to haunt you, especially if you end up with the dreaded 'duck lips'.

"Too much filler can cause duck lips but it’s mostly down to the proportions and placement of the injections," Alice says.

"Duck lips are usually caused when the filler is heavier on the upper lip causing it to project out in an unnatural way and to protrude beyond the limits of normal anatomy."

It is not realistic or healthy for people to be trying to look identical to a celebrity

She continued: "The most common concern I hear from my clients is that 'I don’t want to look like I’ve had filler done', or 'I don’t want them too big'."

But the more subtle approach that Alice and the team at Harley Street Injectables go for "may not receive the recognition it deserves because the effects are not ‘in your face’, pun intended," she joked.

Clients often come in wanting the perfect Kardashian look, but this just isn't realistic, according to the pro.

"It can be helpful for them to show photos of lips they like for an example of size and for me to give an ideal timeline of how many treatments it would require," She explained.

"But it is not realistic or healthy for people to be trying to look identical to a celebrity.

"Everyone has a unique beauty and our goal is to help them feel like the best version of themselves not to change the way they look."

Not only that but everyone has a different idea of what a natural pout looks like, "make sure their perception of what natural looks like, matches yours - you would be surprised at the varying degrees!"

Filler isn't a magical fix either, despite people wanting a few injections to give them a whole new face, "filler does have its limitations," Alice says.

"I will always be very honest with my clients, It cannot lift loose skin.

"We can plump, create more symmetry and restore lost volume but filler and botox are not facelifts."

"At certain ages when women are in their late 40/50/60’s they may be better surgical candidates if they want to achieve a lift."

Alice says she has to turn people away from getting more filler everyday Credit: alice_henshaw_/Instagram
There are loads of common mistakes people make when it come to fillers Credit: Getty

