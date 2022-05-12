ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Australian Fashion Week: Jules Robinson flaunts her epic weight loss in a velvet jumpsuit

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jules Robinson looked nothing short of sensational as she arrived at The Curve Edit show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 on Thursday.

The 40-year-old reality star - who lost almost 20kgs last year with help from Jenny Craig - showed off her svelte frame in a slinky red jumpsuit for the outing.

The polkadot number cinched in at her waist and featured a plunging neckline, which showed off just a hint of her cleavage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro9ta_0fbj94ux00
Stunning! Jules Robinson looked nothing short of sensational as she arrived at The Curve Edit show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 on Thursday

She teamed her look with an over-the-shoulder bag and a pair of orange heels.

Jules wore her hair in a casual straight style, and wore subtle makeup including a soft pink blush, mascara and a red lip.

Jules welcomed her first child, son Oliver, with her husband Cameron Merchant last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472t9o_0fbj94ux00
Lovely: The 40-year-old reality star - who lost almost 20 kilograms last year with help from Jenny Craig - showed off her svelte frame in a slinky red jumpsuit for the occasion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4j5z_0fbj94ux00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7I4O_0fbj94ux00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nfLGI_0fbj94ux00
Pretty: Jules wore her hair in a casual straight style, and wore subtle makeup including a soft pink blush, mascara and a red lip
Strike a pose: The mother-of-one beamed as she posed for the camera

The pair officially married in January 2019, after meeting on the reality show Married At First Sight.

Last year, Jules confirmed she wanted to lose around 20kgs with the help of weight loss company Jenny Craig.

She later debuted her jaw-dropping figure in sleek activewear after confirming she was 'so so close' to achieving her weight loss aim after just 15 weeks.

Jules posed up a storm on Instagram in an exercise bra and tight black leggings, looking healthy and happy as she beamed at the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwUCq_0fbj94ux00
Delighted: Last year, Jules debuted her jaw-dropping figure in sleek activewear after confirming she was 'so so close' to achieving her aim after just 15 weeks

'NSW gyms re open tomorrow!' Jules captioned the post. 'I'm returning healthier & fitter, maybe not stronger (pump class here I come) than I was going into the 3.5 month lock down - which is a great feeling and pretty amazing!'

She added that she achieved her goal due to 'determination' and help from Jenny Craig, adding: 'I'm so sooo close to my goal! So close!

'For any one wanting to know details….. I'm doing #rapidresultsmax and have been for 15weeks and I'm nearly at my 20 kilos goal, back to what I was pre pregnant.'

She says that 20 kilos had 'crept on' her figure after she had welcomed her son Ollie in October 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbOKp_0fbj94ux00
Proud parents: Jules welcomed her first child, little Ollie, with her husband Cameron Merchant in 2020. The pair officially married in January 2019, after meeting on Married At First Sight

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a white satin one-shoulder gown and platform heels as she hits the red carpet with beau Jake Bongiovi at the Stranger Things season four premiere in NYC

Millie Bobby Brown wowed on the red carpet with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at the star-studded premiere for Stranger Things season four on Saturday night in New York. The actress, 18, posed up beside her man in a gorgeous white satin gown with a black mesh shoulder and a dramatic thigh-high slit up one leg.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Merchant
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Fashion Week#Gyms#Nsw
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy