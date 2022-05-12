I’m a gardening whizz – the nine best plants to have in your bedroom to help you get a good night’s sleep

HAVING plants around your home comes with loads of benefits.

Not only do they look great and can brighten up any space, but they're also said to do wonders for your mood and productivity.

Spider plants are a great choice for the bedroom Credit: Getty

But what about plants in the bedroom?

According to the gardening pros at Country Living, there are some plants that can even help you on your quest for a peaceful slumber.

They enlisted the help of Evie Lane, from garden centre Primrose to help find the best plants for the job.

Snake plant

Not only are they one of the easier plants to keep alive, they can also help when it comes to catching some Z's.

The pros say: "While most plants only convert carbon dioxide into oxygen during the day, the clever snake plant can do it at night too, making it a great companion while you sleep."

Lavender

It's not just for looking pretty in your garden.

it's no secret that the lush smell of this plant can help you relax, so it makes sense to keep it in the one place you'll want to relax the most.

Evie says that the plant can help you "fall into a 'slow-wave' or 'deep sleep'," by calming your nervous system.

Bonsai

You've probably heard how good meditation is as a pre-bedtime activity if you struggle to sleep.

Caring for this plant requires a lot of attention and can be a great hobby to pick up if you're in need of a mindful time before you hit the hay.

Rubber plant

This low-maintenance plant is perfect if you're less than green fingered but what to give owning a plant a whirl anyway.

Also known as Ficus elastics, the gardening pros say they "are a powerful air purifier, with large leaves that draw in airborne contaminants.

"Rubber plants are a good choice in smaller bedrooms if you have plenty of vertical space available," the add.

Aloe vera

While this plant is probably best known for helping out with painful sunburns, it's also a great choice for a bedroom plant.

Evie explained that since the plant releases oxygen purely at night, it's a perfect choice for bedrooms, since it will help clean the air while you rest.

Peace lily

Gardening expert revealed that placing a peace lily in your bedroom could help increase moisture levels in the air, which could in turn help you sleep.

Give this plant a miss if you're a pet owner though, it's especially toxic for cats and dogs when ingested and even if you don't have pets, it should be kept out of reach of children.

Spider plant

Another low maintenance option, the spider plant is great if you've only got a small place to work with.

They look especially chic when hung from the ceiling, making sure to filter it from direct sunlight.

The spider plant is great at removing pollutants from the air, making it a great bedroom option.

Areca palm

If you've got more room to work with, this could be a great choice, since it can grow to around 10 feet indoors, and triple that outside.

Country Living explained: "It can breakdown harmful toxins such as benzene and formaldehyde – promoting cleaner circulating air.

"Areca palms also make for great humidifiers, and can soothe common sinus problems caused by dry indoor air."

Elephant ear

Another great statement option, Elephant ears are perfect if you've got a lonely corner in your bedroom that needs livening up.

The plant can grow up to around two feet and will be sure to bring some life to your bedroom.

Rubber plants can grow pretty big if you take care of them Credit: Getty