Behind Viral Videos

What you see first in this mind-bending optical illusion reveals a lot about you and whether you’re trustworthy

By Abigail Wilson
 4 days ago

THANKS to a handy psychological trick, one man claims he can tell a lot about your personality in just a few seconds.

The insight doesn't come from asking you deep questions, though – instead, the revelation comes from what you see first in a simple optical illusion.

What you see first in this optical illusion reveals a lot about you Credit: tiktok/@charlesmeriot

TikTok star Charles Meriot regularly shares optical illusions and personality tests to his page, where the comments sections are full of viewers debating the accuracy of the clips and revealing what they saw first.

Charles has a whopping 958.2k TikTok followers and 43.2million likes, with many users praising his personality predictions as highly accurate.

So if you want to find out a bit more about yourself, you’ve come to the right place.

In a recent clip, Charles explained what his latest illusion can reveal about viewers' personalities.

Meriot displayed the illusion behind him as he asked: “What did you see first?”.

He explained: “If you saw the couple first, it means you’re honest, trustworthy and you’re probably in or looking for a long-term relationship.

“If you saw the face first it means you’re more quiet and studious than your friends but you’re also creative and ambitious.”

Charles’ video has clearly got many people involved as it has racked up 150.7k views.

It has 10.4k likes, 107 comments and 70 shares.

In the comments section, many viewers reported back on what they saw.

One person said: “Couple & yes I am in a relationship.”

Another added: “Sooooo true.”

A third commented: “I saw the couple and it's true I am looking for a long term relationship.”

Another remarked: “I didn't even notice the face.”

Someone else stated: “OMG!! I never saw the face.”

Take a look for yourself – which image jumps out to you?

And are Charles’ predictions correct?

If you saw the couple first, would you describe yourself as honest and trustworthy?

Or if you saw the face first, would you say you are quiet and creative?

The US Sun

