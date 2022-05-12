ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtic players arrive home to a heroes' reception at Parkhead as THOUSANDS of fans greet the team at 1am with fireworks and flares after Ange Postecoglou's side snatched back the Scottish Premiership title from bitter rivals Rangers

 4 days ago

Celtic players arrived at Parkhead to a heroes' reception after reclaiming the Scottish Premiership title.

The Bhoys sealed their 52nd league crown following a 1-1 draw at Dundee United on Wednesday, to take back the crown from bitter Glasgow rivals Rangers, who had prevented Celtic from winning 10 titles on the bounce last season.

Players and supporters in Dundee celebrated in the ground long after the final whistle and the celebrations would continue as they arrived back in Glasgow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pY7C_0fbj8rbk00
Celtic sealed the Scottish Premiership title with their 1-1 draw against Dundee United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9jE1_0fbj8rbk00
Thousands of Celtic fans gathered at Parkhead to greet their title-winning heroes on return

Thousands of Celtic supporters descended on Parkhead to welcome the players back at 1am to an incredible atmosphere outside their home ground.

Fireworks lit up the night sky, while fans chanted and also set off flares outside of Celtic Park.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was pictured addressing those who had welcomed them home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HsDB_0fbj8rbk00
Players including Joe Hart filmed and took pictures of the incredible scenes at Celtic Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgO9u_0fbj8rbk00
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was pictured addressing the fans outside the stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CLCGz_0fbj8rbk00
Celtic players, including Jota, watched the jubilant celebrations after returning from Dundee

Pictures and videos of the jubilant scenes were shared across social media, with summer signings Joe Hart and Liel Abada sharing their footage on Instagram as they took in the incredible celebrations.

The Premiership trophy will be awarded to Celtic on Saturday, when they host Motherwell in the final game of the season.

After the final whistle, Postecoglou told Sky: 'The fans had a tough year last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYijG_0fbj8rbk00
Fireworks lit up the night sky as Celtic fans also set off flares and chanted in celebration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IiSEe_0fbj8rbk00
Former England and Manchester City keeper Hart pictured filming the Celtic celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtioQ_0fbj8rbk00
Celtic reclaimed the title after Rangers prevented them from winning ten in a row last season

'Not just the fact that we didn't win anything but they couldn't come and support their team.

'They've been right behind us since day one. I couldn't be happier. I'm really proud of this group of player and staff.

'I think our football has been outstanding but the character this team has shown through the last 31 games to rise to every challenge, I couldn't be more proud of them.'

Celtic's title triumph takes them to 52 overall, closing in on Rangers' total of 55.

