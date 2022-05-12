ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Chilling final audio inside Vicky White’s getaway car reveals correction officer BLAMED her murder suspect ‘lover’ Casey

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FORMER prison guard Vicky White appeared to blame her alleged lover Casey White for staying in a motel, chilling 911 audio footage revealed.

Corrections officer Vicky, 56, and murder suspect Casey were captured on Monday in Evansville, Indiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qGGS_0fbj8nK400
Corrections officer Vicky White appeared to blame her alleged lover Casey White for staying in a hotel Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASqCM_0fbj8nK400
Murder suspect Casey was arrested - days after breaking out of a jail in Alabama Credit: AP

The pair broke out of Lauderdale County jail in Alabama on April 29 before being found 11 days later after a manhunt.

Police recordings appear to reveal some of Vicky’s final words to Casey as cops were closing in on the couple’s vehicle.

She said: “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

Vicky then ranted: “You had to stay in some f**king motel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxPsR_0fbj8nK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvLq9_0fbj8nK400

Cops managed to capture the pair after an officer ran the plates on a vehicle that they saw parked at Motel 41 - located on the outskirts of Evansville.

Investigations revealed that the car had been stolen.

Loud pops could also be heard in the audio footage before it cut out.

It’s unknown who called 911 or why the call was made in the first place.

Cops rammed their vehicle, causing it to flip, and officers discussed how to retrieve Vicky from the wreckage.

Officers discussed smashing the windshield as a potential option before it was ruled out.

An officer asked if anyone had a "Hooligan" – which appeared to be a reference to a Halligan, a tool that’s normally used by officers to force entry into a property.

One cop is heard saying: “I’m gonna go for the gun” before pulling Vicky, who was unresponsive, out of the sunroof.

First responders then tried to administer aid to Vicky, who was lying on the grass.

Vicky died hours later in hospital and her body has since been returned to Alabama, News Nation reported.

FINAL MOMENTS

Footage showed Casey being escorted to the Lauderdale County Courthouse by a group of officers in bulletproof vests.

He was seen in a yellow jumpsuit as he was led to his arraignment with his hands cuffed.

Reporters at the scene asked Casey questions, including if he ever loved Vicky or if he planned the escape. He was silent the entire time.

Officers believe that Vicky was the mastermind behind the jailbreak, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Singleton revealed that wigs, weapons including an AR-15 rifle, a 9mm handgun, and $29,000 worth of cash had also been found.

Vicky was facing up to 10 years behind bars for helping Casey.

Cops hoped Vicky would survive her injuries as Singleton said she had "answers to give".

He said: "I had every bit of trust in Vicky White. She had been an exemplary employee.

"And what in the world provoked her, or prompted her, to pull something like this, I don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll ever know."

Vicky was about to be awarded the employee of the year award for the fifth time.

Singleton told the New York Post: “That speaks volumes in terms of what her peers and subordinates thought of her.

“No one that worked with her and knows her ever saw anything like this coming.”

Vicky and Casey fled the jail on the same day that she was planning to retire.

But, her retirement fund paperwork hadn’t been processed.

She was caught on CCTV footage holding the door open for a shackled White before they made their escape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjzXj_0fbj8nK400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19de9r_0fbj8nK400

She apparently told her colleagues that she was taking White for a mental health check.

She also told her coworkers that she felt ill and planned to see a doctor afterward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKcqW_0fbj8nK400
Cops rammed Vicky and Casey's vehicle causing it to overturn Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Qz1g_0fbj8nK400
Cops retrieved an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm weapon Credit: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Comments / 80

ONE MANS OPINION
1d ago

Inmates are very intelligent with lots of time to do nothing but come up new ways to manipulate the minds of.female.guards working a a mostly male detention facility. These men watch you walk up a d down the hallways . Observing your action and reactions . Studying your every move as if it was a text book. When they are ready it all starts with compliments. Leading to a small conversation pulling you into their game of mental chess day by day his words become more and more meaningful you find yourself talking with him about family,friends,your marital problems sharing some of your most intimate desires. that's when you know you are both caught up and emotionally compromised. Seeking the excuse and opportunity to be alone with your prison lover

Reply(4)
19
jeff pickner
3d ago

the break out was something but the jail was also negligent in their releasing him to her knowing the "special relationship" and it was only 1 guard when there are supposed to be 2

Reply(7)
31
Nicole Mcdaniel
2d ago

acutely she said we should have stayed back the fn hotel. this was all her, I thought it was him until it played out but all of this was her and I believe he is sort of delayed like a lot people say he is. I also think he confessed to that murder because she told him to while visiting him so he could be transferred back to the jail she worked at.

Reply(3)
14
