Celtic title celebrations LIVE as Joe Hart gives inside look at party and Kyogo falls ASLEEP

By Ryan Rowe
The US Sun
 4 days ago
IT’S official: Celtic are Scottish Premiership CHAMPIONS.

The Hoops will get their hands on the trophy in front of a packed Parkhead this weekend after they got over the line with a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice.

They got there courtesy of a goal from Giorgos Giakoumakis, while Dylan Levitt ensured a nervy end to the match with an equaliser in a game where United also hit the post TWICE.

The Hoops are in party mode now and can also start thinking about next season with a Champions League group stage spot secure.

PSG star Idrissa Gueye misses Montpellier win after allegedly 'REFUSING to wear kit with LGBT-themed rainbow flag on it'

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN midfielder Idrissa Gueye allegedly missed his side's 4-0 win over Montpellier after refusing to wear a kit which contained an LGBT-themed rainbow flag. Ligue 1 clubs wore their own variations of the rainbow-coloured kits in a show of solidarity for the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia which takes place on Tuesday.
SOCIETY
