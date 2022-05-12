Celtic title celebrations LIVE as Joe Hart gives inside look at party and Kyogo falls ASLEEP

IT’S official: Celtic are Scottish Premiership CHAMPIONS.

The Hoops will get their hands on the trophy in front of a packed Parkhead this weekend after they got over the line with a 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice.

They got there courtesy of a goal from Giorgos Giakoumakis, while Dylan Levitt ensured a nervy end to the match with an equaliser in a game where United also hit the post TWICE.

The Hoops are in party mode now and can also start thinking about next season with a Champions League group stage spot secure.