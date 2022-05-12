Daily Log 5.11.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: May 11th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

05/11/202202:26

SUPPLEMENT22003204-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police took a report for a motor vehicle hit and run crash with property damage.

05/11/202207:30

INCIDENT22003207-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

Cambridge Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit responded on a mutual aid request to an address on Concord Avenue in Belmont for a report of a bomb threat. The area was cleared without any findings.

05/11/202208:34

ARREST22003205-1

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

CAMBRIDGE ST

Everett Goss, 54, 240 Albany Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for warrants out of Roxbury District Court (Trespassing and Attempting to Commit a Crime).

05/11/202210:48

INCIDENT22003209-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MAIN ST

A resident of Lexington came into the Cambridge Police Department to report his bicycle was stolen on 05/04/22 in the area of the 600 block of Main Street. The bicycle was described as a Tommasso men's road bike, orange and black in color.

05/11/202210:52

INCIDENT22003210-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

PALMER ST

The Cambridge Police documented a shoplifting at a store in Harvard Square.

05/11/202210:55

INCIDENT22003211-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

GREEN ST

Multiple units responded to Central Square for a client claiming he had a firearm during an altercation. The male was stopped and searched after a brief foot chase and did not have a firearm on his person.

05/11/202211:23

INCIDENT22003212-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

WHITE ST

A concerned citizen turned in a lost wallet found earlier today in the area of the Porter Square Shopping Area. The ladies wallet contained credit cards, personal identification cards, and US currency.

05/11/202211:26

INCIDENT22003214-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

LANDSDOWNE ST

The Cambridge Police documented a past hit and run collision.

05/11/202211:46

INCIDENT22003216-1

STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9

BINNEY ST

A resident of Chelsea was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license after they were observed operating a motor vehicle and failing to stop for the red signal light and turning when posted no turn on red at the intersection of Edwin H. Land Blvd. and Binney Street.

05/11/202212:40

INCIDENT22003218-1

STOP/YIELD, FAIL TO * C89 S9

HARVARD ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Harvard Street and Lee Street for a reported motor vehicle crash. Upon arriving on scene and making contact with all involved parties, it was determined that no injuries had occurred.

05/11/202212:59

INCIDENT22003219-1

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Officers responded to the parking lot of Alewife Brook Parkway for a report of a past disturbance.

05/11/202214:18

INCIDENT22003221-1

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Scott Gaskill, 39, 11 Harrison Avenue in Everett, was arrested for Larceny Over $1200. Gaskill was observed by staff on camera on two separate occasions concealing merchandise in bags and leaving the store without paying for items. The estimate of the value for items stolen is $1,590.00. Gaskill was located on Massachusetts Avenue possessing stolen items in two tote bags without any receipts. Video and descriptions by staff were utilized to make positive identification of the suspect.

05/11/202214:26

INCIDENT22003220-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

GIBSON ST

The Cambridge Police documented a past hit and run collision.

05/11/202214:27

INCIDENT22003222-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MT AUBURN ST

A Belmont resident reported their vehicle was struck while it was parked in the parking lot of Mt Auburn St. The vehicle sustained damage yet the operator of the other vehicle refused to provide their information a left the scene.

05/11/202214:57

INCIDENT22003227-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

COLUMBIA ST

A resident of Columbia Street reported two packages were taken from their residence in early February. The victim contacted the delivery company who confirmed delivery.

05/11/202215:31

INCIDENT22003223-1

BREAK INTO DEPOSITORY C266 S16

PROSPECT ST

Cambridge Police responded to a place of worship at Prospect Street for a report of a past attempted breaking and entering. A staff member stated that he was at his desk when he heard a noise coming from the worship area across from his office. The employee described the noise as papers rustling. He then approached the area and he observed a male known to him run out of a back door. He followed the suspect and confronted him asking him to come inside and return whatever he had taken. The suspect then ran away and left the area. The security guard on site also observed the suspect running away on the other side of the street. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a resident of Cambridge was breaking into or otherwise injuring, a depository of money. There were marks left on the depository which were made in the process of breaking into the donation depository. A criminal application was filed charging him with Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit a Felony and Destruction or Threats To Destroy A Place of Worship.

05/11/202215:42

INCIDENT22003228-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

MASSACHUSETTS AVE PHE

A resident of Massachusetts Avenue reported that they received a message stating a package had been delivered to their building. The message stated the package was received by the building concierge. When the victim inquired, no such package was found.

05/11/202216:46

INCIDENT22003225-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

ERIE ST

Cambridge Police responded to Erie Street for a report.

05/11/202216:58

INCIDENT22003224-1

OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE, IMPROPER * C90 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Melrose was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license after they were observed driving their motor vehicle in the marked restricted bus-only lane on Massachusetts Avenue at Richard Avenue.

05/11/202217:02

INCIDENT22003226-1

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

MT AUBURN ST

Police and Fire responded to the vicinity of Mt. Auburn Street at Putnam Avenue for the report of an unattended suitcase. Upon arrival, the item was cleared by CPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit and determined to be abandoned property.

05/11/202220:27

INCIDENT22003231-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Massachusetts Avenue reported a former roommate admitted to stealing their clothing.

05/11/202220:34

INCIDENT22003232-1

B&E MV IN DAYTIME OR NIGHTTIME FOR MISDEMEANOR C26

FIFTH ST

A Hurley Street resident reported that an unknown person had entered her vehicle, in an unknown manner, and stole documents and phone accessories.

05/11/202221:49

INCIDENT22003238-1

NUMBER PLATE VIOLATION ATTACHING / OBSCURING / FAI

WHITE ST

Cambridge Police attempted to make a motor vehicle stop in the area of Forest Street and Massachusetts Avenue for several observed motor vehicle infractions. The operator, identified as Josue Gonzalez, 18, 4 Russell Street in Everett, failed to stop for police and eventually crashed into the curb at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Summer Street in Somerville. Gonzalez was arrested on scene and charged with Attaching Plates, Operation of an Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Failure to Stop for Police, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lane Violation, and a Red Light Violation, Operating on an Excluded Way, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.

05/11/202222:15

INCIDENT22003239-1

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

JFK ST

A stolen motor vehicle was reported.

05/11/202222:48

INCIDENT22003242-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

EVERETT ST

Cambridge Police responded to Everett Street for a past breaking and entering.

05/11/202223:41

INCIDENT22003241-1

MISC. REPORT TYPE

ERICSSON ST

Cambridge Police responded to Ericsson Street for a harassment report.