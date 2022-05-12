ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It could be fun’ – Steve Davis wants to play snooker on drugs against legend Dennis Taylor and stream it on YouTube

By Etienne Fermie
STEVE DAVIS wants to play snooker on drugs and stream it on YouTube.

The Ginger Magician enjoyed a legendary career at the top of the sport before retiring in 2016.

Steve Davis retired from snooker in 2016 Credit: Getty

During the course of Davis' career, snooker chiefs cracked down on drug use within the sport.

As rules grew stricter, Davis flourished - winning six World Championships in eight years during the 1980s.

Now that he's happily retired, the 64-year-old wouldn't mind experimenting a little.

Speaking on the Chatabix podcast, Davis admitted that he'd like to have a little fun.

He said: "Snooker went down the drug testing route in the ‘80s to try and get it Olympic ready, so all snooker players from the ‘80s have been drug tested.

"I thought it could be quite fun now that I’m retired to do a YouTube channel where you actually play snooker on a variety of different things to see what it was like.

"I know there’s one on putting together flat pack IKEA furniture on a variety of different drugs. I think it would be a great idea.

"It would be a funny thing to do. You might make a one break and think it’s a 147."

Davis, who now commentates for the BBC, would love to get old rival Dennis Taylor involved.

The duo contested an amazing 1985 World Championship battle, in which Taylor prevailed 18-17 in a classic.

Speaking now about his wacky idea, Davis joked: "I could try and convince Dennis Taylor, we could recreate the 1985 World Championship.

"I can just see it with his glasses all steamed up."

Davis and Dennis Taylor contested a classic 1985 World Championship battle Credit: PA:Press Association

