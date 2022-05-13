ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Wildfire in Fresno County now 75% contained, crews continue to battle hotspots

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22WAMw_0fbit3I800

A wildfire in Fresno County that prompted evacuation warnings and led to two firefighters being injured on Wednesday is now 75% contained.

The House Fire sparked near Tollhouse and Pittman Roads at about 12:30 pm.

It spread to more than 170 acres of brushland, threatening structures and power lines.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings for some residents in the area, asking them to prepare to leave quickly should the blaze spread out of control.

But crews were able to get a handle on the fire, as they attacked the flames from the air and on the ground. After working through the night, CAL FIRE announced on Thursday morning that crews had reached 60% containment.

A day shift of firefighters will continue working Thursday, mopping up hotspots until 100% containment is achieved.

On Wednesday, two firefighters were injured after a boulder struck them - one, a US Forest Service firefighter, had to be airlifted to the hospital. The other, a firefighter from CAL FIRE, was taken by ground ambulance with a shoulder injury. Both are expected to be ok.

From the sky, two of CAL FIRE's new Sikorsky FireHawk helicopters aggressively attacked the flames.

"That's some of CAL FIRE's newest air resources," says CAL FIRE/Fresno County Fire Assistant Chief Ryan Michaels. "They're faster, carry more capabilities for water-dropping and that was instrumental in helping us contain the fire."

They can hold 1,000 gallons of water - that's three times the amount a regular fire helicopter can drop.

Fueling the fire, grass, trees and the steep terrain posed a challenge for firefighters.

But cool temperatures brought some relief by evening.

"The weather will be in our favor, so we're hopeful firefighters can continue to battle, gain the upper hand through the night and then tomorrow, hopefully, we're just eliminating hot spots," Michaels said.

Still - fire crews aren't taking anything for granted.

"It just takes one ember falling across that containment line and we're off to the races again," Michaels said.

If you want to find out if your home is affected, you can enter your address in this map provided the sheriff's office.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fire near RV resort forces evacuations in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Evacuations were ordered after a fire broke out near an RV resort in Porterville on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:00 p.m., firefighters from the Tulare County Fire Department were called out to the Eagle Nest RV Resort near Highway 190 after it was reported […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tollhouse, CA
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Sierra Foothill Conservancy Purchases Newly Protected Land

OAKHURST — Sierra Foothill Conservancy (SFC) is thrilled to announce its latest acquisition – the 1,729-acre Wright Ranch conservation easement! Located in western Madera County along the Fresno River, the Wright Ranch’s immense conservation values includes working rangeland, annual grassland, oak woodland, chaparral, mixed conifer forest, cultural and historic resources, wildlife and habitat resources, open space, and scenic views – all of which are now protected in perpetuity. With the addition of this project, SFC’s total lands conserved has reached 52,495 acres.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Rollover Accident on I-5 and Sullivan Road in Merced County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal rollover crash on I-5 in Merced County near the Gustine area on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, 2022. The traffic collision took place on southbound Interstate 5 at the Sullivan Road offramp and Highway 140. Details on the Fatal Rollover Crash on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Hotspots#Calfire#Firefighters#Wildfire#House#Cal Fire
KMJ

Victim Identified in Gruesome Northwest Fresno Hit and Run

(KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identifies the woman killed and dragged following a hit-and-run in Fresno Friday morning. Deputies say the victim was 29-year-old Monique Contreraz, who was homeless. Investigators say she was pushing a shopping cart and had a dog on a leash, who was...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
thesungazette.com

CHP Collision Reports: Visalia man suffers major injuries in head-on collision

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 14, officers with the Fresno area CHP office responded to a call of a two-vehicle head-on traffic collision on Clovis Avenue south of Central Avenue. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 22-year-old female, from Clovis, was driving a Nissan Altima traveling the wrong-way on Clovis Avenue– southbound in the northbound number one lane at an unknown speed.
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

One dead, one badly hurt in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is dead and a man was seriously injured after their vehicles collided early Saturday morning. Officials from the California Highway Patrol are investigating a crash they were called to around 5:30 a.m. near Clovis and Central avenues. Investigators say an unidentified 22-year-old woman from Clovis driving a sedan was traveling the wrong way on Clovis Avenue when her car collided with a compact SUV, driven by a Ramon Vasquez, 32 of Visalia.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman killed in wrong-way crash identified, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials have confirmed the identity of the woman who died Saturday morning in a head-on collision in Fresno County. Investigators say Destiny Baker, 22 of Fresno, was driving a sedan the wrong way on Clovis Avenue when her car...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DEPUTIES: Merced man arrested for firing at authorities

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man was found with several illegal substances after being arrested for firing a gun at deputies, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were helping California Highway Patrol officers find a suspect that they say had fled from a traffic stop in […]
MERCED, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy