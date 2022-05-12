ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a cleaning expert… my three tricks will make your dirty BBQ sparkle like new including an easy 20p hack

By Kate Kulniece
 4 days ago
WITH the UK expecting a dazzling 26C degree heatwave this month, many are looking forward to spending time outdoors with pals enjoying a boozy barbeque.

But before you set off to stock up on sausages, meats and veggies, it's probably best to give your grill a good clean - and now The Express has shared three tips that will make this process easier.

To get your greasy grill sparkle like new you will need only three ingredients - baking soda, white vinegar and zesty lemon Credit: Getty

Over time, especially if you don't clean the surface straight away, your grill can become covered with a thick layer of grease, dirt and grime - and the longer you leave it, the harder it will be to remove it.

Although deep cleaning might appear almost impossible to do in a short period of time, there are a few cheap ingredients that guarantee to speed up the process.

Not only are these cheap and found in every household but also effective.

SOAKING THE RACKS

The best time you clean your grill is when it's still hot - so make sure to wear gloves and a long sleeve top.

Remove the racks and place them into a large tub full of warm water.

Then add a generous amount of mild dish soap and leave the mixture work its way through the grease for roughly half an hour.

BAKING SODA

Baking soda has become the go-to in virtually all aspects of life - from beauty to gardening.

This common kitchen staple has also found its way into cleaning, with fans swearing by its properties.

To make your dirty grill sparkle like new again, simply pour one cup of baking soda into a bowl and add a few drops of water to create a thick paste.

The grab an exfoliating brush - a scouring sponge works too - to apply the paste and scrub the greasy residue.

For non-removable elements of your grill, the powder can be sprinkled directly onto them, though make sure to dampen these surfaces first.

Leave the miracle solution to sit on the warm grill for around 10 minutes to activate the particles.

Use a scouring sponge to scrub away the dirt and give the grill a good rinse.

WHITE VINEGAR

Just like baking soda, this kitchen cupboard essential is also beneficial when it comes to removing dirt and thick layers of grease.

Once your grill has cooled down, make a vinegar solution pouring equal amounts of water and white vinegar into an empty spray bottle.

Spritz the acidic mixture generously over your grates, shelves and surfaces and leave the liquid to do its magic for half an hour.

The acetic acid will break down dirt and food molecules while also banishing any lingering odours.

ZESTY LEMONS

When life gives you lemons... use them to clean your grill.

Simply grab three fresh lemons and cut them in half.

Rub the lemons face down over the grill racks, shelves and lid of your barbecue to give it a high shine, as well as a refreshing aroma.

The antibacterial action from the acid will leave your barbeque clean, while the zesty scent will counteract any lingering odours from the white vinegar used earlier.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Baking Soda#Cleaning
Community Policy