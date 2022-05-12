ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

I’ll miss every moment I could have had with my kids but I know they’ll be ok, says Deborah James

By Vanessa Chalmers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DEBORAH James has said she will “miss every chance that I could have had” with her children, but knows they “are going to be fine”.

The mum-of-two is receiving hospice care for incurable bowel cancer and has raised over £3.5 million on bowelbabe.org as a legacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8STa_0fbiZja500
Deborah James and her kids Eloise (12) and Hugo (14)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EDuq_0fbiZja500
Deborah is recieving hospice care for her bowel cancer Credit: Dan Williams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtS0B_0fbiZja500
The Sun columnist gave a final interview with BBC Breakfast on Tuesday Credit: Ruckas

“You always want to know as a mother, are your kids going to be ok? And my kids are going to be fine,” Deborah said in a tearful interview with BBC Breakfast.

“But it doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna miss every chance that I could have had with them.”

She also said on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday: "The more I tell them they are going to be ok, the more I tell myself they are going to be ok, I know they are surrounded by love.”

Deborah has expressed her hopes that her kids - Eloise, 12, and Hugo, 14 - will remember her after her death, due to their age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gOmt_0fbiZja500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDIOU_0fbiZja500

“But [they are] still very young, so my image will fade and they will have to rely on videos or photos”, she told The Times.

The Sun columnist, 40, who was diagnosed at the age of 35, revealed earlier this week her body is too weak to carry on.

The former deputy headteacher has shared how awful it was to tell her children she was stopping active treatment.

In heartbreaking interviews from her parents home in Woking, Deborah has spoken of her wishes for her final moments, and hopes for her children in the future.

She revealed she wants to be part of her kids' wedding days and birthdays through notes she'll leave for them to open, which will also include advice on first dates.

Deborah said: "It’s hard to work out what to do: you don’t want to rip off the Band-Aid every birthday and ruin it for them.

"But at the same time I want them to have letters at milestones, and funny messages.”

In her final column for The Sun, Deborah said she has made her kids memory boxes.

She wrote: "I’ve gone into mental overdrive and with the help of my husband, Seb, we have made sure that the kids have memory boxes - we’ve bought them gifts for certain key future birthdays.

"I do not want to die – I can’t get my head around the idea that I will not see my kids' weddings or see them grow up – that I will no longer be a part of life that I love so much.”

For the past five years, the former teacher has raised awareness of her disease and its symptoms, becoming a national treasure.

And as her last wish, she urged people to donate to the Bowel Babe Fund, which last night received support from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Deborah said she and her children, husband Seb, brothers, sisters and other family are all together “having sleepovers, doing loads of talking” and spending time in the sunshine.

She said: "What I desire is simple things, which is holding my husband's hand, curling up and watching movies with my daughter, telling them both that I love them.

"Just spending time watching the people I love in awe, to just know that they are ok.”

Yesterday Deborah moved her podcast producer Mike Holt to tears as she signed off with her final poignant episode, saying "that's it from me".

Mike struggled to contain his emotion as Deborah said she was comforted by the thought she would be with Rachel Bland - her co-host on the podcast who tragically died in 2018.

In her final episode of her BBC podcast titled You, Me and the Big C: Putting the can in cancer, she told Mike: "We'll see each other again, somewhere, somehow, dancing.

"And until then please, please just enjoy life because it is so precious. All I want right now is more time and more life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482wXw_0fbiZja500
Deborah said her body "simply isn't playing ball" anymore. She is pictured in hospital at Easter Credit: bowelbabe/Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Holt
Person
Deborah James
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#First Dates#Big C#Curling#Uk#Bbc Breakfast#Bbc Radio 5 Live#The Times
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
Davenport Journal

“Half of my jaw had been eaten away before anyone took me seriously”, Woman said doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis during a routine appointment

The 36-year-old woman said that doctors removed all her teeth and her jaw had to be replaced 3 times after her dentist spotted they were infected during a routine appointment. The former certified nursing assistant was diagnosed with osteomyelitis in her lower jaw which is an inflammation caused by an infection somewhere else in the body. The mother of two believes she developed the inflammation due to an infection in her tooth, caused by the root canal treatment. Luckily, all her medical procedures were covered by insurance. Now, she wants to share her story to help others suffering as a result of medical complications to feel less alone.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

I’m a super catfish – people say I’m the most beautiful person they’ve seen but trolls reckon I belong in Addams Family

NOT trying to sound dramatic, but you know that glammed up person you see on our Instagram? Yeah... we probably only look like that less than one per cent of the time. In our day-to-day lives, you'll find us with our hair scraped back in a greasy ponytail, wearing oversized tracksuit bottoms and without a lick of make-up on.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

‘Snobby’ woman trolled for demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too LOUD

A WOMAN has been branded "snobby" by online trolls after demanding her neighbours stop using their garden as their kids are too loud. The anonymous woman, who is in her 40s and from the UK, took to Mumsnet and explained how she has lived in a "quiet, semi-rural steading conversion - a smallish cluster of houses in converted farm buildings" - for over 20 years.
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
430K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy