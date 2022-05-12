ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham planning triple transfer swoop on Everton this summer with Richarlison and Anthony Gordon on wish list

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

TOTTENHAM are planning a greedy dip into Everton's resources as they eye up THREE stars, according to reports.

As Frank Lampard's men fight for Premier League survival, Spurs are keeping a close eye on Richarlison, Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptAws_0fbiWPU800
Spurs want a smash and grab on Everton with Richarlison on the list, say reports Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCkPd_0fbiWPU800
Tottenham are watching Everton's young stars, including Gordon, as they battle to stay in the Premier League Credit: Getty

The Telegraph report that Anotnio Conte is looking to "freshen" his squad as he completes his first season at the North London club.

Richarlison, 25, has been a key factor in the Toffee's upturn in form recently, scoring the winner in the crucial home win against Chelsea.

He joined Everton in July 2018 for an initial fee of £35 million and he has since scored 51 Premier League goals for the Merseyside club.

The Brazilian has reportedly attracted attention from other big clubs around Europe.

Anthony Gordon, 21, has impressed this season and could be open for a move if the side are relegated to the Championship.

The young winger caused Liverpool - and in particular Joel Matip - plenty of problems at Anfield recently, although did also get booked for diving.

His rapid speed and England Under-21 experience could make him an appealing prospect - if the academy graduate wants to leave his boyhood club.

Godfrey, 24, has been in and out of the team this season and has only played nine league games since the new year.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The centre-back signed from Norwich in 2020 for a five-year deal worth £25m.

The England Under-21 international is a versatile asset who can play anywhere across the defence and played in midfield as a youth team player.

Meanwhile, Tottenham prepare for a crunch match with local rivals Arsenal on Thursday night.

It is a massive clash for what is basically a Champions League playoff between the two sides.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Brentford stars Toney & Henry say families suffered vile racist abuse at Everton who are assisting Merseyside Police

MERSEYSIDE POLICE are investigating after Brentford stars Ivan Toney and Rico Henry revealed members of their families suffered vile racist abuse from Everton fans. It is not yet clear where or when the abuse took place, but Everton have already condemned the alleged abuse and revealed they are working with Merseyside Police to identify any individuals.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Richarlison
Person
Ben Godfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Liverpool#Tottenham#Spurs#Telegraph#Toffee#Merseyside#Brazilian#Anfield
The US Sun

Sale of Roman Abramovich’s ‘mansion’ in Portugal blocked after wealthy Brit tried to buy it off sanctioned Chelsea owner

THE sale of Roman Abramovich's alleged multi-million-pound mansion in Portugal has been blocked after a wealthy Brit tried to buy it off the sanctioned Chelsea owner. Portuguese authorities "froze" the sale of the £8.5million, six-bed villa on Saturday after receiving a tip off from a bank that it had gone on the market two weeks before Russia's Ukraine invasion.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
430K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy