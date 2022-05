Scene of the massive smoke plume permeating today from the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon combined fire. This photo was shot this afternoon driving back from Albuquerque. The Hermits Peak Fire began April 6, 2022 and the Calf Canyon Fire began April 19, 2022. The fires eventually combined and as of this morning have burned 279,868 acres and was 27 percent contained. The Hermits Peak Fire started from a prescribed burn and the Calf Canyon Fire is still under investigation. Located near Gallinas Canyon, the fire is burning heavy mixed conifer, ponderosa pine, brush and grass. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO