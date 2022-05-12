ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova cuts a chic figure in a beige ensemble as she arrives in Brighton alongside smitten boyfriend Kai Widdrington as The Professionals Tour continues

By Codie Bullen For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova cut a chic figure alongside smitten boyfriend Kai Widdrington as they arrived in Brighton on the next stop of The Professionals Tour.

Dancer Nadiya, 32, wowed in a figure-hugging beige dress which she wore underneath a cream coat as she stepped off the coach with Kai, 26.

The blonde beauty boosted her height in a pair of white heels while carrying a matching handbag and pushing along her luggage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJqPw_0fbiO1LV00
Loved-up: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova cut a chic figure alongside smitten boyfriend Kai Widdrington as they arrived in Brighton on the next stop of The Professionals Tour

The Ukrainian-Slovenian native let her golden locks fall loosely to her shoulders while she sported a natural palette of make-up.

Meanwhile, Kai opted for his signature low-key look as he donned a black hoodie with matching joggers and trainers.

The dancer wore a cap and carried a stylish Gucci duffle bag as he arrived at the hotel in the seaside town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VvvnI_0fbiO1LV00
Stunning: Dancer Nadiya, 32, wowed in a figure-hugging beige dress which she wore underneath a cream coat as she stepped off the coach with Kai, 26
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUtyy_0fbiO1LV00
Casual: Meanwhile, Kai opted for his signature low-key look as he donned a black hoodie with matching joggers and trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262WzP_0fbiO1LV00
Looking good: The blonde beauty boosted her height in a pair of white heels while carrying a matching handbag and pushing along her luggage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaZ0U_0fbiO1LV00

The power couple were joined by their Strictly co-stars, who looked exhausted after their first 2 weeks of touring the country.

Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour features an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

The tour began on 28 April at Salford's Lowry Theatre and will culminate at Aberdeen's P&J Live on 30 May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOR6T_0fbiO1LV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZ8Aj_0fbiO1LV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CxNld_0fbiO1LV00
Wow! Dianne Buswell stood out in a pair of vibrant orange joggers and yellow high-top trainers while he signature bright red hair fell in loose curls 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JyOp_0fbiO1LV00
Tour: Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour features an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites (Luba Mushtuk pictured) 

The appearances follow after Nadiya and boyfriend and pro dancer Kai Widdrington looked every inch the smitten Strictly stars last month as they danced together during rehearsals.

Their chemistry was undeniable as the professional dancers twirled around the dance floor together.

Nadiya wore a sparkling champagne-coloured gown with a full skirt, while Kai cut a dashing figure in a silk navy waistcoat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8upR_0fbiO1LV00
Looking good: Katya Jones showcased her sensational style in a pink jumper and check coat ash she pushed her green suitcase into the hotel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bdaT5_0fbiO1LV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSHkc_0fbiO1LV00

She then slipped into a black fringe midi skirt with a daringly high slit to show off her lithe legs.

She paired it with a leather jacket and a black crop top that put her toned midriff on full display.

They were joined by the other professionals, who wowed as they practiced their moves in an array of glitzy outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rcb93_0fbiO1LV00
Loved-up: The appearances follow after Nadiya and boyfriend Kai looked every inch the smitten Strictly stars as they danced together during rehearsals

It comes after Nadiya recently moved her things into Kai's place after growing close over the last few weeks, according to The Sun.

They are thought to have been dating since January following Nadiya's split from her ex-fiancé Matija Škarabot.

A source said: 'Moving in together was the obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They’ve grown so close and it just made sense.

'Kai helped Nadiya move in her belongings this week and they’re excited about making their property feel like a shared home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVlET_0fbiO1LV00
Incredible: Nadiya then slipped into a black fringe midi skirt with a daringly high slit to show off her lithe legs

