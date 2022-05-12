ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They will CRUMBLE, they'll fall apart': Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara says Arsenal will blow their top four spot if they lose 'the biggest north London derby in history'... as he insists he has no regrets about starting his career with the Gunners

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara believes Arsenal will 'crumble' in the top four race if they lose Thursday's pivotal north London derby - and says the side that copes best with the 'electric' atmosphere will prevail.

Spurs go into the crucial showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium needing to avoid defeat to keep their Champions League hopes alive - with their bitter rivals four points ahead of them in the Premier League table.

But O'Hara claims the pressure is all on Arsenal, who will have to cope with an 'electric' atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says whoever has 'cool heads in the fire pit' will come out on top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PIAUP_0fbiGQnV00
Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara has had his say on Thursday's huge north London derby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9XhY_0fbiGQnV00
He believes Mikel Arteta and his Gunners will 'crumble' if they lose to Antonio's Conte's men
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUYz6_0fbiGQnV00

'I think it's a huge pressurised situation for both teams and it will be about who handles that better,' O'Hara told Sportsmail, in association with Grosvenor Sport.

'Who's got the experience? Who's got the tactical nous and who's got the cool heads in the fire pit? Because the atmosphere it going to be electric, absolutely electric.

'I've played in north London derbies - you've got to be composed, you can't make stupid mistakes, you can't be a rabbit in the headlights, and the team who handles that best will win the game.

'I think the pressure is going to mount on Arsenal. It's a young squad of players and this is a massive game for them. We've got a bit more experience with Hugo Lloris, [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg, [Harry] Kane and [Eric] Dier. We're better equipped to handle the pressure. It's really evenly matched but with the players we've got, we've got enough to beat them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykNUJ_0fbiGQnV00
O'Hara said the team with the best composure will prevail on a night of tension in north London

'They've got better full backs than us, we have a better forward line. The midfield is close and centre backs are close too. The difference we have, is we have Kane and Son - they don't have that.'

With so much at stake, there is little margin for error and Spurs know a win would only pull them a point behind the Gunners - they then have to hope Mikel Arteta's men slip up in their last two games against Newcastle and Everton.

But O'Hara - who played in three north London Derbies - thinks Arsenal will 'fall apart' in their remaining games if they lose to Tottenham, but warned his old team they cannot afford to produce a 'flat' display that has been the cause of their inconsistencies this season.

'They'll crumble. If we win, they'll fall apart,' he adds. 'I'm telling you, they'll lose another one or draw, and they'll miss out. They've got Newcastle away - that's no easy fixture - and Everton are fighting. We win this game, I think Arsenal will drop points. Our fixtures, we should go on and win them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfTVe_0fbiGQnV00
He feels Arsenal could 'fall apart' in their final two games if they were to lose against Spurs

SPURS FIXTURES

Arsenal (H)

Burnley (H)

Norwich (A)

'If the right Tottenham turns up at home, we win this game comfortable - 2-0 or 3-0. You just don't know what team turns up. With all this pressure we could go out and be flat as a pancake. When you look at Man City or Liverpool, they never drop below seven or eight out of 10. Tottenham have too many players who can be an eight, then the next week they can be a four. That's why we've had a few stinking results.'

Arsenal haven't finished above Tottenham for six years - since the 2015-16 season - and though Tottenham pulled ahead of their rivals in recent years, the gap is narrowing again. O'Hara feels if Arsenal clinch a top-four spot they could pull away from them and beat them to key signings too.

'A Champions League spot is everything - in terms of finances, in terms of luring players, keeping your manager,' he said.

'My worry is this Arsenal team are at the start of a journey. If they get top four, that's amazing season for them and they could kick on after this. Spurs maybe miss out on players if we don't have that top-four spot.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hepfn_0fbiGQnV00
He believes this is 'the biggest north London derby in history' with so much on the line 

O'Hara cannot remember a bigger north London derby than this. He was on the bench when Spurs beat Arsenal 5-1 in the League Cup semi-finals in 2008 - but he believes this is a step above, and thinks Antonio Conte is the perfect manager to deliver a result.

'There hasn't been a moment like this. This is for the Champions League. This is the biggest north London derby in recent history. I think we've got the players and a big-game manager. He's done it against Man City and Liverpool twice.

'In the big moments, Conte is the best in the world. He's built that belief into the players and I think they'll go into this confident.'

O'Hara made his full Tottenham debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 loss in 2007 and recalls how the prospect of playing the game was so daunting it left him sleep-deprived.

'It's the most unbelievable game to be involved in,' he goes on. 'I remember never being able to sleep a wink the night before the game. I made my home debut against Arsenal and I had two hours' kip.

'We lost the game but I played really well and got man of the match. That's just a game you want more of. I've played in a lot of derbies - the Black Country derby, the Southampton - Portsmouth derby, Fulham vs QPR, but the north London derby is the stand-out one. They're games you want to be involved in - it was just special.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q24N3_0fbiGQnV00
Now a talkSPORT pundit, O'Hara played in three derbies and admitted the prospect of playing in the games left him with sleepless nights

Now mostly seen as a pundit on talkSPORT, O'Hara will be fondly remembered by Spurs fans for his passionate displays, but they might not be too polite when they remember he started out in the Arsenal academy as a child.

O'Hara was still a big Spurs fan at the time - and had no intention of hiding it during training sessions - but has no regrets about playing for the Gunners, saying they had 'the best academy in the world' and hailed them for teaching him 'everything I know about football'.

'I was a massive Spurs fan at the time. I used to wear Spurs shirts down at the JVC Centre! I stopped wearing them because the coaches got the hump.

'I have a bit of banter with Arsenal fans but the club were incredible for me as a young kid. They were the best academy in the world. They taught me everything I knew about football, they nurtured my ability, it was a great place - brilliant people, I had a great upbringing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dsAq_0fbiGQnV00
He started his career with Arsenal as a child but has no regrets about playing in their academy (he is pictured, left, playing against the Gunners for Wolves in 2011)

Contrary to rumours he was released by Arsenal, O'Hara insists it was the other way around - claiming they were 'desperate' to keep him on and slowly progress him to the first team, while O'Hara wanted a quicker transition.

'I never got released - they were desperate for me to stay. I fell out with Liam Brady over progression going into the first team, which they believed I would be in. I needed to be pushed quicker.

'It was maybe the wrong decision at the time, but it ended up being a great decision, because I got to play for Tottenham - my boyhood club. When they come around, it's really hard to turn it down. I always visualised playing for Tottenham.'

His final message for Spurs going into Thursday's game?

'Don't give them a second - not one second on the ball. The crowd will be behind you. That will give you an extra 15 per cent of energy.

'Mistakes will be made, just make sure every first second and third ball is ours. Stay on top of the game. With Kane, Son and Kulusevski we will create chances. But we cannot afford to be flat.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince William is BOOED by thousands of fans at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea - with supporters also jeering renditions of God Save the Queen and Abide With Me

Thousands of football fans booed Prince William ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, met with both sets of players ahead of kick-off. However, audible boos could be heard as William made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: As Chelsea's old guard prepare to depart after another Wembley defeat, Thomas Tuchel must be relishing the chance of a summer rebuild without the peculiar interventions of Roman Abramovich

The end of an era clung to Chelsea as the players made their exit from Wembley Stadium and it stretched beyond Roman Abramovich and the change of ownership. There was Antonio Rudiger, on his way to Real Madrid, reflecting on five years in London, where he 'became a man' and a father, won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Two Burnley fans are arrested for making Nazi salutes towards Tottenham supporters during Spurs' 1-0 Premier League win, with both clubs supporting police in their investigation

Two Burnley fans have been arrested for discriminatory gestures after being captured on video making a Nazi salute towards Tottenham supporters during their match on Sunday. In footage shared to social media, one supporter was seen making the discriminatory gesture towards the Spurs supporters at the Tottenham Stadium, while another next to him mimicked sobbing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Brady
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Firefighter Jesse Marsch insists he will take the blame if Leeds are relegated as the Elland Road boss admits his side are in an 'incredibly serious' Premier League survival fight ahead of the visit of Brighton in their final home game

Jesse Marsch expects to shoulder the blame if the unthinkable happens and Leeds United slide back into the Championship. The Yorkshire giants are staring at the grim prospect of relegation just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Canny Nathan Jones is still playing the underdog as Luton prepare for their shot at Premier League glory... with Hatters boss insisting opponents Huddersfield 'start as favourites again' in Championship play-off semi

Ninety minutes separate the Championship’s ‘poor neighbours’ from Wembley and a chance to move into English football’s most exclusive cul-de-sac. Still it doesn’t quite compute. ‘We pinch ourselves a little bit,’ said Luton manager Nathan Jones after Friday’s play-off semi-final first leg with Huddersfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season despite playing just 17 MATCHES... while William Saliba is voted young player of the year ahead of his summer return to Arsenal

Gianluigi Donnarumma has been voted Ligue 1 goalkeeper of the season despite enduring a difficult first year in France. The 23 year-old arrived at PSG on a free transfer from AC Milan last summer, fresh off the back of winning the European Championships with Italy. However, he has not had...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Liverpool#London Derbies#Tottenham#Spurs#Grosvenor Sport#Han
Daily Mail

Mitchell van der Gaag nearly died in the dugout in 2013 after collapsing with a heart problem... now, after working his way up to Erik ten Hag's No 2, they will plot how to rebuild Man United - his reputation as a one-to-one defensive coach will prove key

Things could have been drastically different for Mitchell van der Gaag. He is widely expected to follow Erik ten Hag to Manchester United from Ajax this summer and become the United manager's No 2 in his Old Trafford rebuild. But nine years ago, Van der Gaag stepped away from his...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel reveals Timo Werner ruled himself out of coming off the bench during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat and admits injuries caught up with the squad ahead of the fixture at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel revealed that Timo Werner ruled himself out of coming off the bench in Saturday's FA Cup Final defeat because of a hamstring complaint. Chelsea fans were stunned that £52million Werner was not among the six substitutes used by Tuchel in an energy-sapping 120 minutes at Wembley that ended 0-0 before Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Jurgen Klopp is already a legend but becoming the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season could see him go down as the greatest ever boss

For Jurgen Klopp to create history and become the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season — something not even Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Gerard Houllier or Rafa Benitez ever achieved — is phenomenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

How a besotted Beatles superfan who made amateur bedroom recordings of the band's 1960s hits ended up with a personalised thank you on their hit BBC album three decades later

On the last page of the booklet that came with the 1994 Beatles double CD, Live At The BBC, in very small print, are the credits. Mentioned first is 'Executive Producer: George Martin.'. Then it reads: 'Thanks to Margaret Ashworth' and then the names of six others. Not surprisingly over...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Hosts hold Catalans to a goalless draw to confirm LaLiga survival as Xavi's three-match winning run comes to an end

Getafe held second-placed Barcelona to a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday evening to guarantee top-flight survival. An uninspiring opening 45 minutes saw chances at a premium, with the exception of a Getafe penalty claim that was eventually waved away by the referee. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton is 'astonished' by Mohammed ben Sulayem's suggestion that controversial race director Michael Masi could make a return but sources claim the F1 supremo 'simply aims to restore the FIA to its rightful position'

Lewis Hamilton has reacted angrily to FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem’s revelation in Sportsmail on Saturday that there may be a way back for sacked race director Michael Masi. Masi was fired from his Formula One post in February after being held responsible for Hamilton missing out on an...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Pop royalty! Eurovision fans left stunned by Icelandic bass player who looks VERY similar to Princess Beatrice - as Graham Norton quipped it was 'good of the royal to show up'

Eurovision fans were left stunned by an Icelandic bass player with an uncanny resemblance to Princess Beatrice as she took to the stage in Turin last night. The singing competition saw 25 countries battle it out to take home the musical prize yesterday, with Britain's Sam Ryder earning a shock second place behind Ukraine.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy