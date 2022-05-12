ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality TV stars take over Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney as Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson and Melissa Lucarelli top the guest list

By Demeter Stamell
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A steady stream of reality TV stars - both past and present - have turned out for this year's Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.

Leading the guest list on Thursday was former Married At First Sight brides Jules Robinson and Melissa Lucarelli.

Melissa, 40, flaunted her midriff in a pair of high-waisted black pants, which she paired with a black crop top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUVuk_0fbiBHCp00
Reality bites: A steady stream of reality TV stars - both past and present - have turned out for this year's Afterpay Australian Fashion Week in Sydney. Pictured, Jules Robinson

She kept warm with a black blazer, and rounded out her ensemble with a pair of white heels and a designer handbag.

Meanwhile, Jules, 40, stepped out in a red velvet jumpsuit with polka dots and a belted waist.

She also wore orange heels and carried a patterned cross-body bag, while her long red hair sat loose around her shoulders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOSDz_0fbiBHCp00
Making the cut: Leading the guest list on Thursday was former Married At First Sight brides Jules Robinson and Melissa Lucarelli (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqYfB_0fbiBHCp00
Scarlet woman: Former MAFS bride Jules stepped out in a red velvet jumpsuit with polka dots and a belted waist

Controversial Bachelor in Paradise star Timm Hanly opted for a casual ensemble, stepping out in a black hooded sweatshirt.

The 30-year-old Bachelorette runner-up also wore a sand-coloured denim jacket and a white baseball cap.

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes looked smart in a pair of skinny black jeans with rips at the knees, which he paired with a high-neck black top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3HN4_0fbiBHCp00
Keeping it casual: Controversial Bachelor in Paradise star Timm Hanly (pictured) opted for a casual ensemble, stepping out in a black hooded sweatshirt

The 30-year-old completed his ensemble with a grey coat and a pair of tan brown leather Chelsea boots.

He posed for photos alongside Carolina Santos, who he famously had an affair with on this year's season of MAFS.

The 33-year-old stepped out in a black PVC trench coat with black faux fur trim, which she paired with black boots and a Louis Vuitton monogram bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjD34_0fbiBHCp00
High fashion: Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes (pictured) looked smart in a pair of skinny black jeans with rips at the knees, which he paired with a high-neck black top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400ttR_0fbiBHCp00
Still going strong: He posed for photos alongside Carolina Santos (left), who he famously had an affair with on this year's season of MAFS

Marley Biyendolo, Tilly Whitfeld and Sarah Jane Adams enjoyed a mini Big Brother reunion, happily sitting together inside the event.

The trio - who all appeared on last year's season of Big Brother - seemed thrilled to be reunited.

Big Brother winner Marley, 27, opted for a cream ensemble, consisting of pants and a turtleneck knit jumper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrgPz_0fbiBHCp00
Reunited and it feels so good: (L-R) Marley Biyendolo, Tilly Whitfeld and Sarah Jane Adams enjoyed a mini Big Brother reunion, happily sitting together inside the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lF77D_0fbiBHCp00
Pucker up: Tilly opted for all-black, and playfully planted a kiss on Sarah Jane's cheek, with the 66-year-old stepping out in an orange and white tracksuit

Meanwhile, Tilly, 22, opted for all-black, and playfully planted a kiss on Sarah Jane's cheek, with the 66-year-old stepping out in an orange and white tracksuit.

MAFS grooms Al Perkins and Brent Vitiello happily posed for photos together after befriending each other on this year's series.

Brent, 33, donned pale blue jeans, which he wore cuffed, a navy blue bomber jacket, pale yellow sneakers and clear glasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwGex_0fbiBHCp00
Bromance: MAFS grooms Al Perkins (left) and Brent Vitiello (right) happily posed for photos together after befriending each other on this year's series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QSBtd_0fbiBHCp00
Working the cameras: Al playfully hammed it up for the cameras, making a heart sign with his hands as Brent laughed beside him

Meanwhile, Al, 25, playfully hammed it up for the cameras, making a heart sign with his hands as Brent laughed beside him.

Fashion Week staple Nasser Sultan was spotted making his way inside for a show, accompanied by a brunette woman.

The 55-year-old MAFS alum paired sand-coloured jeans with a black graphic T-shirt, white denim jacket and black Chelsea boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QIQhT_0fbiBHCp00
In fashion: Fashion Week staple Nasser Sultan was spotted making his way inside for a show, accompanied by a brunette woman

