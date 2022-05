WESTERLY — A small house on Watch Hill Road will be torn down and replaced with a new one that will be about 25% larger and taller. The Zoning Board of Review on Wednesday unanimously approved issuance of a special-use permit to Shara and Spyro Petsalis, the owners of 197 Watch Hill Road. The special-use permit is needed because the couple's plans amount to a 25% increase of an existing grandfathered use or a use that does not conform to the town's zoning regulations. The house is non-conforming because it was built prior to adoption of the zoning regulations in 1925, according to Theresa Transue, a civil engineer with Cherenzia & Associates, a firm working on the project.

