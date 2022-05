Westerly may want to consider changing its name to Wetterly. As the climate changes in the coming decades, it is going to bring a lot more water to our seaside town. Many of us have heard that the sea levels are rising — and they are — but this is not the only factor that is bringing more water to our doorsteps. The changing climate also brings changing weather patterns across the globe, and in New England this is likely to mean more precipitation, at least for part of the year.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO