WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was back to business as usual at the Weaverville Fire Department on Friday. But Wednesday was anything but normal. “So, we were dispatched for a possible labor, and we responded, showed up on scene and the patient was definitely in active labor,” Weaverville Fire Capt. Casey Duckworth said.

WEAVERVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO