Join us for a FREE fun-filled Art Festival on Saturday, May 14th, from 1pm to 4pm located on Restaurant Row near Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine. During this event, a dozen world-renowned chalk artists – including a number from the Bay Area – will create family-friendly, 6×6-foot murals live and in person. Some of the murals will be in a 3D format with anamorphic shapes that allow people to interact with the art, becoming a part of the art by standing on it or doing something “inside” the art – a wonderful selfie experience. Featured artists like the Renshaws, who have created chalk art murals from coast to coast and have even shared their talents in British Columbia, will be on hand to showcase their newest designs.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO