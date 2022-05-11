Del City Celebrates Armed Forces Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One way to beat the heat is to go to the city pool. Starting Memorial Day, Oklahoma City pools will open. But the city is still dealing with some pandemic-related problems. Will Rogers along with four others is set to open at the end of...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A metro pastor could be heading to trial. Derrick Scobey is the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The night before Julius Jones was set to be executed, Scobey took part in a prayer vigil outside the governor's mansion. Scobey says he was exercising his constitutional...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The House Special Committee investigating the controversial contracts between Swadley's BBQ and the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department held its first hearing today. First up to testify, Mike Jackson, director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. It was a LOFT report in March that...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol, rallying to protest anti-abortion laws, and the potential end of Roe v. Wade. Protesters were angry and upset, with a shared message that was loud and clear, that all people deserve access to...
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A group in Norman is dedicated to saving some of Oklahoma's most unique buildings. One home called the Prairie House doesn't look like a home at all but soon the new historical site will become a museum open for tours. It sits in a pasture...
A House Special Investigative Committee investigating contracts between the Oklahoma Recreation and Tourism Department and Swadley's is holding its first meeting Thursday. Watch it below or on the FOX 25 Facebook page.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A mental wellness division will be created within the Department of Public Safety (DPS) after Gov. Stitt signed a new bill into law. Senate Bill (SB) 1613, authored by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, aims to establish and maintain a mental wellness division within DPS that will provide mental health services and programs to public safety personnel and their families.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The El Reno superintendent is calling the State Secretary of Education paranoid for his views on Critical Race Theory. El Reno Superintendent Craig McVay says Secretary Walters brings up issues with CRT even though it isn't taught in Oklahoma. "There are no woke liberals in Oklahoma...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ladonna Paris said she is filing a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa Police Department and responding officers for her treatment by police officers during a mental health episode. Lawyers for Paris announced a civil suit Tuesday in response to the Tulsa...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Choctaw on Friday that left one man in the hospital. Officials say the incident occurred in the 15400 block of Haley Drive. Reports say an active shooter fired shots at officers before police returned fire. The man was taken into...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The country is putting a spotlight on the injustices of Indian Boarding Schools. A new report from the U.S. Department of the Interior documents the practices meant to erase Native American culture and assimilate children. According to the report, at one point in history, Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Senate confirmed Keith Reed as the state's next Health Commissioner on Thursday morning. Reed had been serving in the role on an interim basis since last fall. The Senate voted unanimously, 45-0. Three senators didn’t vote. Reed became the fourth health commissioner...
SALLISAW (KOKH) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Sequoyah County. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it received a request from the Sallisaw Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the county Saturday morning. Police say a man was walking west bound in the east bound...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Oklahoma County Grand Jury Report exposes some of the practices of the Pardon and Parole Board. After seven months of investigating, the jury released a 65-page document, in part, detailing alleged misconduct on the board and its commutation recommendations. The word "impartiality" is...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In most cases, doctors who perform abortions will face felonies in Oklahoma this August. McGirt has impacted Oklahoma's jurisdiction over most of the state. That means a doctor who is a tribal citizen could technically set up a practice to provide abortions, but it would...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to identify a man who they say stole a gun out of a vehicle at a gas station. Police say the man at the top of the page stole a gun from the OnCue gas station on NE 23rd and Santa Fe.
CLAREMORE, Okla. (KTUL) — A lot of patriotic words and images come to mind when you see a bald eagle. Sadly, these days, the folks at Wild Heart Ranch have a different phrase in mind when they see these majestic raptors. Needless tragedy. "The feeling of standing there at...
MARSHALL COUNTY (KOKH) — A 19-year-old Dennison, Texas man drowned in Lake Texoma on Tuesday evening. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 19-year-old Anthony Holland Jr. was operating a Yamaha Wave Runner on the lake. As he attempted to make a sharp maneuver, Brashon Keith Wadlles fell from the watercraft, went underwater, and did not resurface.
Comments / 0