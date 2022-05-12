ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United GUARANTEED to play European football next season after Wolves' thumping defeat at the hands of Man City... with the Red Devils locked in a battle with West Ham to avoid playing in the Europa Conference League

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United are guaranteed to be playing European football next season as a result of Wolves being thrashed 5-1 by Man City.

In what has been a tumultuous campaign for the Red Devils, they were at risk of not qualifying for any European competition due to their disappointing position in the league table.

It would have been a bitter blow for incoming United manager Erik ten Hag, who will be looking to turn around the club's fortunes when he arrives this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCeaz_0fbhUVqt00
Manchester United will either play in the Europa League or Europa Conference League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bQ1rx_0fbhUVqt00
Incoming manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping the Red Devils make the Europa League

The heavy defeat suffered by Wolves means United can finish no lower than seventh, with just one game left to play away at Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

United are currently sixth, though West Ham could go ahead on goal difference if they win their clash with Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday.

If the Hammers were able to push United down to their worst league finish since the 2013-14 season under David Moyes, it would result in Ten Hag's men playing in the Europa Conference League next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQkJZ_0fbhUVqt00
David Moyes and West Ham could knock Man United down into the Europa Conference League
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D4OWr_0fbhUVqt00
Wolves will need results to go for them if they are to seal a place in Europe next season

Manchester United and West Ham's final games

Man United (6th - 58 points +1 GD)

Away to Crystal Palace on May 22

West Ham (7th - 55 points +11 GD)

Home against Man City on May 15

Away to Brighton on May 22

For a club with Champions League aspirations, it would be disappointing for the Red Devils to play in Europe's third competition.

While the Europa League is still not where United want to be, it gives them another route into the Champions League the following season as well as a chance of winning back the trophy they claimed in 2017.

Wolves could still make the Europa Conference League if they were to win both of their final games and hope West Ham lose their matches.

Ten Hag signed off in style at Ajax as his side hit five goals past Heerenveen to secure their third Eredivisie title in four years before he takes over at United.

One of his main tasks at Old Trafford will be to get United back into the Champions League.

United will finish the season with their lowest ever points total in the Premier League era and are now five years without a trophy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince William is BOOED by thousands of fans at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea - with supporters also jeering renditions of God Save the Queen and Abide With Me

Thousands of football fans booed Prince William ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, met with both sets of players ahead of kick-off. However, audible boos could be heard as William made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don't want a double fine': Frank Lampard is careful not to overstep the mark as he's left stunned by the decision not to award Everton a penalty in defeat by Brentford when Richarlison was grabbed by Kristoffer Ajer

Frank Lampard was left flabbergasted by the decision to not award Everton a 17th minute penalty that he insisted would have transformed the contest against Brentford. Richarlison was grabbed by Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer but VAR Darren England did not believe match official Michael Oliver had missed a clear and obvious error.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Moaning managers like Mikel Arteta make life even harder for referees… Paul Tierney's decisions in the north London derby were right and the Arsenal boss's comments after were EMBARRASSING

If you want to know why referee Paul Tierney sent off Rob Holding in last week’s north London derby then head out into your garden and run headlong into the bird table. That is precisely what it must have felt like for Tottenham’s Son Heung-min. Running on to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists he will never lose his appetite for winning trophies as he claims 'the sky's the limit' despite completing the clean sweep at just 23 after Liverpool's FA Cup win

Trent Alexander-Arnold completed the clean sweep on Saturday but he left Wembley thinking about what could be in front of him rather than what he has accomplished so far. The Liverpool right back, 23, only made his debut five seasons ago but took great delight in wearing his FA Cup medal, as he dissected the penalty shootout win over Chelsea, and relished the idea of adding it to his five other gongs at home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
David Moyes
Daily Mail

Firefighter Jesse Marsch insists he will take the blame if Leeds are relegated as the Elland Road boss admits his side are in an 'incredibly serious' Premier League survival fight ahead of the visit of Brighton in their final home game

Jesse Marsch expects to shoulder the blame if the unthinkable happens and Leeds United slide back into the Championship. The Yorkshire giants are staring at the grim prospect of relegation just two seasons after returning to the Premier League following a 16-year absence. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Two Burnley fans are arrested for making Nazi salutes towards Tottenham supporters during Spurs' 1-0 Premier League win, with both clubs supporting police in their investigation

Two Burnley fans have been arrested for discriminatory gestures after being captured on video making a Nazi salute towards Tottenham supporters during their match on Sunday. In footage shared to social media, one supporter was seen making the discriminatory gesture towards the Spurs supporters at the Tottenham Stadium, while another next to him mimicked sobbing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Jurgen Klopp is already a legend but becoming the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season could see him go down as the greatest ever boss

For Jurgen Klopp to create history and become the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season — something not even Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Gerard Houllier or Rafa Benitez ever achieved — is phenomenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European#The Red Devils#The Europa League#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at Antonio Conte's jibe by insisting the Gunners' full focus is on Champions League qualification... and claims his players are in a 'good place' ahead of their crunch trip to Newcastle

Mikel Arteta is planning to hit back at Antonio Conte by ensuring Arsenal end the season above their bitter rivals. Tottenham manager Conte told his opposite number to stop complaining and focus on his own team after the Gunners were thrashed 3-0 in Thursday's north London derby, which reignited the race for Champions League qualification.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel reveals Timo Werner ruled himself out of coming off the bench during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat and admits injuries caught up with the squad ahead of the fixture at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel revealed that Timo Werner ruled himself out of coming off the bench in Saturday's FA Cup Final defeat because of a hamstring complaint. Chelsea fans were stunned that £52million Werner was not among the six substitutes used by Tuchel in an energy-sapping 120 minutes at Wembley that ended 0-0 before Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Simon Yates suffers Giro d'Italia blow as his pink jersey hopes take a hit on stage nine and hints he could pull out as he continues to suffer with the knee injury he sustained on stage four

Simon Yates suffered more Giro d’Italia disappointment as his pink-jersey hopes were extinguished on the climb of the mighty Blockhaus. Jai Hindley took the stage-nine win in a virtual photo finish with Romain Bardet and Richard Carapaz, as Juan Pedro Lopez just hung on to the pink jersey despite almost crashing on the final climb.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Getafe 0-0 Barcelona: Hosts hold Catalans to a goalless draw to confirm LaLiga survival as Xavi's three-match winning run comes to an end

Getafe held second-placed Barcelona to a goalless draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Sunday evening to guarantee top-flight survival. An uninspiring opening 45 minutes saw chances at a premium, with the exception of a Getafe penalty claim that was eventually waved away by the referee. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Emma Hayes insists she doesn't need 'to kill any speculation' regarding her Chelsea future as she's still under contract meaning 'there's nothing to talk about'... despite links to a men's game move

Emma Hayes insisted 'there is nothing to talk about' regarding her future at Chelsea after leading her side to the Women's Super League and FA Cup double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday. Sam Kerr struck an extra-time winner as Chelsea clinched their second trophy...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy