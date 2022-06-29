Reasons to Love Cornelius

Click here to read the full article. Wiz Khalifa has a new brand. In partnership with Canadian-based company Red Light Holland, the rapper is set to launch Mistercap Magic Truffles, a naturally occurring psilocybin, and mushroom wellness brand. According to a press release, Mistercap products will be produced and distributed by Red Light Holland. The Pittsburgh rapper will not only market the brand to his followers and fans but also help spread an aligned view with the company on affordable and equitable access for naturally occurring psilocybin with education, information, and responsible use messages. More from VIBE.comWiz Khalifa’s Mixtape ‘Taylor...

