Queen Elizabeth delighted family, friends and fans as she attended her Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15. Making history as the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, the 96-year-old monarch enjoyed an evening of festivities, including a televised event called “A Gallop Through History,” which featured 1,300 performers and 500 horses to tell the story of her royal reign. She was also honored by a slew of celebrity presenters, such as Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

WORLD ・ 15 HOURS AGO