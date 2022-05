SCITUATE – The Rhode Island State Police have announced that K-9 Ruby died on Friday following a sudden, acute, and untreatable illness. The K-9, whose story was made into the 2022 Netflix move, “Rescued by Ruby,” famously rescued a lost Glocester teenager in 2017. The boy was the son of a shelter volunteer who had cared for her as a puppy. As a result of this rescue, Ruby was named Rescue Dog of the Year in 2018 and American Humane Hero Dog Search.

GLOCESTER, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO