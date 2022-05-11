Detectives searching for missing Santa Margarita woman

Click here to read the full article. More than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and a San Francisco Bay-area man was arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab retail theft ring, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said Wednesday.
According to the CHP’s Golden Gate Division, authorities served search warrants at a home in Pittsburg, Calif. and at a nearby storage facility. During the search, investigators discovered stolen merchandise from multiple retailers, including Macy’s, Lululemon, Target, CVS, and more valuing “at least $715,000.”
“The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making...
Comments / 0