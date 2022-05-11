Detectives searching for missing Santa Margarita woman

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police arrested two men and a juvenile for the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. According to a news release, on May 12, detectives arrested 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old juvenile whose name we were not given because he is under 18. All three were arrested in connection to the Feb. 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and Tongco were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The 17-year-old was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.

