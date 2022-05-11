ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

Detectives searching for missing Santa Margarita woman

calcoasttimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a reportedly missing woman who used to live in Santa Margarita and who may now be in the Sacramento area. On April 26, a friend of Lisa Laviano, 59, contacted the sheriff’s office...

calcoasttimes.com

FOX40

Tip leads to arrest in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Thomas Dwayne Grant, 40, of Sacramento County in connection with the stabbing and death of a man on May 12. At 9:51 a.m. on Thursday, the Sheriff’s Communications Center got a call from a resident in the 1300 block of Rowena Way in the Arden-Arcade […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: Sacramento man killed in early morning shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Avenue, according to police. When officers arrived on scene they located a male adult that was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Grover Beach police search for alcohol thieves

Grover Beach police officers are asking the public for help with identifying two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol from the Vons grocery store in the South County city Wednesday night. At about 9 p.m., the suspects forced entry into the back storage room of Vons. They...
GROVER BEACH, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Five mobile homes destroyed by fire in Santa Margarita

A fast moving fire destroyed five mobile homes in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park on Friday. At about noon, callers reported a fire at the park on Pinal Avenue. The fire quickly spread through the five closely situated mobile homes. One person suffered from smoke inhalation. The cause of...
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 injured in DUI crash in Marysville Friday

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two people were injured in a two car DUI crash on Simpson Lane, north of Simpson Dantoni Lane in Marysville on Friday at around 4:26 p.m., according to CHP. Thomas Hinojosa, 47, of Olivehurst, was driving southbound on Simpson Lane when his truck drifted into the northbound...
MARYSVILLE, CA
Footwear News

California Authorities Recover Over $700,000 in Stolen Merchandise from Suspected Organized Retail Theft Ring

Click here to read the full article. More than $700,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and a San Francisco Bay-area man was arrested in connection with a smash-and-grab retail theft ring, California Highway Patrol (CHP) said Wednesday. According to the CHP’s Golden Gate Division, authorities served search warrants at a home in Pittsburg, Calif. and at a nearby storage facility. During the search, investigators discovered stolen merchandise from multiple retailers, including Macy’s, Lululemon, Target, CVS, and more valuing “at least $715,000.” “The task force, in collaboration with the retail industry and our allied agency partners, is identifying these organized rings and making...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Arrest 3 People For February Shooting Death

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Police arrested two men and a juvenile for the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. According to a news release, on May 12, detectives arrested 21-year-old Elias Ripoyla, 19-year-old Ivan Tongco, and a 17-year-old juvenile whose name we were not given because he is under 18. All three were arrested in connection to the Feb. 12 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive. Ripoyla and Tongco were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The 17-year-old was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.  
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Brentwood Police Travel to Texas to Make Arrest

The Brentwood Police Department reported that they had traveled to the State of Texas to arrest Kevin Brown of San Pablo for crimes he committed in the city of Brentwood. According to Brentwood Lt. Walter O’Grodnick, the crime occurred on April 9 at a home within the city. Crimes include being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault, and residential burglary. No other information on the incident was released.
BRENTWOOD, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville man sentenced to 13 years for domestic violence

Strength of victim garners measure of justice following years of abuse. Roseville, Calif. – On May 12, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Nathan Stewart, age 43, to 13 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. After a jury trial, the jury found the defendant guilty of...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Body found in Solano County canal

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a body was found in a waterway Thursday.  The sheriff’s office told FOX40 the body was found inside a canal near Liberty Island Road and Malcolm Lane close to the Liberty Farms community.  Deputies are currently investigating the scene, the sheriff’s […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

CHP investigating fatal crash near Stockton on Highway 12

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Friday evening. According to the CHP, the crash is on Highway 12, west of Interstate 5 and northwest of Stockton.  CHP said two vehicles were involved, and of the nine people involved in the crash, six […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 6 hurt in head-on crash in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — One person has died and six others were sent to hospitals after a head-on crash west of Lodi in San Joaquin County on Friday, officials said. The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said at least two vehicles and nine people total were involved in the crash that happened around 4:20 p.m. on westbound State Route 12 at Peatland Road.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Woman Found Dead at Sea Ranch Identified

Authorities do not suspect foul play after a woman was found dead at the base of a cliff in Sea Ranch in northern Sonoma County. The woman was found Sunday night, after falling an estimated 30 to 40-feet to the bottom of the cliff. She is being identified as 72-year-old Victoria Plann. An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Argument leads to stabbing, arrest in SLO

One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a domestic dispute ended in a stabbing on Friday. [KSBY]. Shortly before noon, a caller reported a dispute at a home on King Court. Officers arrived and discovered one person suffering from a stab wound. Responders transported the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
calcoasttimes.com

Fire at SLO homeless camp spreads near homes

A fire that started at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning burned a quarter of an acre and spread close to homes. The fire spread from the homeless camp in a creek bed behind homes on Chuparrosa Drive. The blaze was difficult for firefighters to access, yet they managed to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
FOX40

Stockton police: Carjacking victim pushed out of car, dragged

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a man led officers on a car chase after pushing a woman out of the driver’s seat.  Police said officers near Airport Way and 12th Street tried to pull over the reported car around noon Thursday. The car briefly stopped, but police said the passenger then pushed a […]
STOCKTON, CA

