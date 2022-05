CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Winners of the first annual employer Culture of Wellness Award have been announced by the North Carolina Business Group on Health (NCBGH), presented at their NCBGH Spring Forum in Greensboro. The award recognizes the best employer wellbeing programs across the state; companies committed to improving the health and well-being of their employees.

