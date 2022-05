After eating her shrimp salad at the new Tacocraft Taqueria and Tequila Bar at Plantation Walk in April, Ashley Munson scanned her table’s $61 lunch check. There it was, right at the bottom: a 61-cent fee called the “Plantation Walk Surcharge.” Munson and her three girlfriends flagged a server. “I just asked the waitress what it was, and she was like, ‘It’s for the entertainment in the center, ...

PLANTATION, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO