Clifton Park Planning Board Approves Construction Of New Chick-Fil-A

Ue to increased traffic and customer demand, Crossgates Mall is expanding its hours of operation. Many things that did change during the pandemic will stay forever changed, and lets be honest - many for good reason. Through all of our challenges, we found many ways to make life easier regardless of the pandemic. Working from home or remotely we found ways to create more flexibility in our lives, we now have pick-up or delivery for pretty much any consumer item now, and if you ever need an excuse to sit home and relax on your own, social distancing can always be your goto.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO