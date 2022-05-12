ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Swiss Alps are bliss in summer: Dodge Verbier’s glitzy ski crowds on a reviving off-season hiking trip

By Kate Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cherries, a local botanist and our mountain guide, is full of foreboding.

‘It took me five years to have enough confidence to guide people on foraging tours because of the fear of them picking incorrect plants,’ she says. ‘I still worry.’

Don’t blame Cherries — with people such as me on one of her tours. I’m still unable to tell the difference between cow parsley (harmless) and hemlock (deadly).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfh2u_0fbg5jOo00
Peaceful: Kate Johnson explores the mountains around the luxurious ski resort of Verbier in the summertime, when hotels are taking out-of-season guests. Pictured is Lac des Vaux, a lake that's within hiking distance of the Alpine village 

We’re sauntering the gentle hills close to the Savoleyres peak and Marlene pass above Verbier, stopping every now and again to smell the flowers, as Cherries points out plants I’ve walked past many times without knowing to what use they can be put.

The seeds of cow parsnip have the effect of ginseng (huge in the ‘wellness’ world) and meadowsweet is a herbal medicine with natural aspirin.

In a meadow, under the watchful gaze of a huge Herens cow which is wearing a bell around its neck, we stop for a breather.

While we’re faffing around getting water bottles out of backpack pockets, and checking phones (like teenagers), Cherries throws an immaculate tablecloth briskly on the ground, shares fresh, wild thyme-flavoured water, and melted chocolate from a mini-raclette griddle, for us to dip daisies and other flowers into.

This is a different side to Verbier. As a luxurious ski resort, its reputation is of a ‘playground of the rich and famous’ and one of the most expensive places to ski in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20k13s_0fbg5jOo00
Verbier, pictured, has a 'softer side' come summertime, says Kate. 'The mood is less glitzy, the people more relaxed and nothing quite beats the endless expanse of snooker-table-green grass, dotted with firs and grazing cattle,' she writes

But come the summer, it has a softer side. The hotels are taking out-of-season guests — we’re in the chic, friendly and central Hotel de Verbier, with a spa and terrific terrace restaurant.

The mountain lifts, designer boutiques and gift shops are also still open (Dolce & Gabbana-designed Smeg toaster anyone?) but, somehow, the mood is less glitzy, the people more relaxed and nothing quite beats the endless expanse of snooker-table-green grass, dotted with firs and grazing cattle.

I feel better for just admiring the view. It’s a huge dose of a ‘nature prescription’, the increasingly mainstream idea that being in the great outdoors has a beneficial effect on all aspects of health — and it works.

During the warmer months, the resort has filled its diary with events. This summer, between July 15 and 31, the hills will be alive with the sound of classical music, including string quartets, opera and legendary pianist Martha Argerich playing Beethoven (verbierfestival.com).

A VIP pass gives free or discounted access to activities, including a tour of the village of Sarreyer — all traditional wooden chalets and window boxes of red geraniums — which is pioneering the Swiss slow food movement. It started in Italy more than 30 years ago to promote local food and traditional cooking as an antidote to fast food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhNc5_0fbg5jOo00
The highlight of Kate's trip is an e-biking adventure that starts at the Mauvoisin Dam, pictured. According to Kate, it's 'totally overwhelming at 820ft high (nearly eight times as tall as Buckingham Palace) and 1,706ft wide (about the length of five football pitches)'

The tiny community here has beautifully restored a 19th-century mill, which is now in service making flour, pressing apples and sawing wood.

The local Cafe du Mont-Fort has reopened and serves up nettle soup (an acquired taste), absinthe from the local distillery (same) and homemade pasta.

The highlight is an e-biking adventure that forms part of the gastro tour. We start with the Mauvoisin Dam, built in the 1950s and totally overwhelming at 820ft high (nearly eight times as tall as Buckingham Palace) and 1,706ft wide (about the length of five football pitches).

It’s begging to feature in a preposterous opening sequence for the next James Bond movie.

We set off through tunnels and along paths, past waterfalls gushing into the Tiffany-blue water of the reservoir. The twisty climb holds (almost) no fear for us, and we have the place to ourselves.

Even if you feel e-biking is cheating (it isn’t), the surge of power means you can enjoy the view and see the cows waiting patiently to be milked, without overheating or gasping for breath. That’s worth the mockery from ‘real’ cyclists.

We eventually arrive at a swish mountain hut restaurant for a massive rosti in the sunshine, before miles of freewheeling home again, in the freshest air.

Verbier in summer is just what the doctor ordered. Just one question: how do I get this nature prescription on repeat?

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge#Swiss Alps#Ski Resort#Cherries#Herens
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Keeping it in the family! Sophie Wessex and Lady Louise take part in carriage driving event on fourth day of Royal Windsor Horse Show, while beaming Prince Edward presents competition prizes

Sophie Wessex was in high spirits today as she joined her teenage daughter Lady Louise to take part in some carriage driving on the fourth day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Her husband Prince Edward, the Queen's youngest son, was also photographed attending the equestrian event, handing out prizes for the Land Rover International Driving competition.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen leaves Prince Philip's walking stick at home as she opts for staghorn cane for Jubilee celebrations (but hands it off and manages to walk unaided!)

The Queen left Prince Philip's walking stick at home last night in favour of a stag horn mobility aid as she enjoyed the first of the jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 96, opted for a light blue dress with grey pashmina to watch the watched all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins perform at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Hiking
Daily Mail

Strictly back to business! Prince Edward meets dancer Johannes Radebe as he presents Duke of Edinburgh Gold Awards at Buckingham Palace the morning after Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Edward today stepped out to celebrate the Duke of Edinburgh Gold award winners. The 58-year-old is leading the engagement at the Buckingham Palace gardens in London. It comes the day after he attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Windsor with his wife Sophie Wessex, 57, and their daughter Lady Louise, 18.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Proud mum! Sophie Wessex beams as she snaps photos of Lady Louise carriage driving in front of the Queen at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Sophie Wessex was every bit the proud mother today as she snapped pictures of her daughter Lady Louise carriage driving at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The Countess cut an elegant figure as she arrived alongside her husband Prince Edward this morning, where they supported the Queen, 95, at one of her favourite events of the year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

This mask made from Dead Sea mud is 'perfect' for cleansing blackheads and pores AND reducing excess oil say 40,000 shoppers - and it's reduced to $16.95 on Amazon

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com may earn an affiliate commission. The benefits of using Dead Sea mud on your skin are so extensive that people travel thousands of miles to...
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Inside The Bachelor mansion: Channel 10 dating show moves from a 'French chateau' in Sydney's west to a $2.8m resort-style home on the Gold Coast

The Bachelor producers have reportedly secured a $2.8million waterfront property on the Gold Coast for the upcoming season. The new suitor - rumoured to be Thomas Malucelli - will be handing out roses in a five-bedroom home in Helensvale, just 20 minutes from Surfers Paradise. According to property records, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Adorable moment four-year-old Aussie girl takes to the netball court in a pair of sparkly pink click clack shoes and an upside down bib – and gets global attention

A four-year old Aussie girl has become a global netball sensation after taking to the court in bright pink click clack shoes and an upside-down bib. Hazel Flinn became the adorable face of the Australian netball community recently when she made a real splash in her debut game for the Rock-Yerong Creek Football Netball Club (TRYCFNC) in south-west NSW.
WORLD
The Independent

Red moon: How to watch the total lunar eclipse tonight

On Sunday night, an eerie red moon will be visible across much of the world thanks to a rare total lunar eclipse.Beginning at 10.27pm ET on Sunday, the Earth will sit between the moon and the sun, and the moon will begin passing into the Earth’s shadow for a partial eclipse. By 11.29pm ET, the moon will be moving into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and the total eclipse will begin, lasting just over an hour.Light travels in waves, and different-coloured light has different wavelengths. Higher frequency blue and violet light has a shorter...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Pop royalty! Eurovision fans left stunned by Icelandic bass player who looks VERY similar to Princess Beatrice - as Graham Norton quipped it was 'good of the royal to show up'

Eurovision fans were left stunned by an Icelandic bass player with an uncanny resemblance to Princess Beatrice as she took to the stage in Turin last night. The singing competition saw 25 countries battle it out to take home the musical prize yesterday, with Britain's Sam Ryder earning a shock second place behind Ukraine.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy