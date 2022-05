A bomb threat in Aiken County cleared a convenience store Thursday afternoon and landed a man in jail. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the Circle-K at Edgefield and Belvedere-Clearwater Roads around 2:30 p.m. following fears an unattended vehicle in the parking lot contained a bomb. The area was cleared and searched, but nothing suspicious was found. Authorities arrested 41 year old Christopher Lee Bragg and charged him with conveying false information regarding the attempted use of a destructive device.

