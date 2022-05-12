Contractor hired

to renovate depot

ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners approved Tuesday a general contractor for the $300,000 train depot renovation project.

Jerry Cummings, based out of Pembroke, was unanimously chosen by commissioners to handle all of the interior renovations after Mayor Robert McDougald and Rowland Clerk David Townsend narrowed down the field of bids to the contractor who was the most economically viable for the town’s budget.

Cummings quoted the project to cost $247,807.

***

City OKs plans

for Family Fourth

LUMBERTON — The go-ahead for the city’s Recreation Department to move forward with the Family Fourth Celebration on the Fourth of July comes as the event, which has been cancelled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will cost about 30% more to put on than in 2019.

The city budgeted $28,227.25 for the event in 2019; the estimated cost for 2022 — with each of the same line items such as fireworks, a parachute team and inflatables, among other activities, still in place — is $36,765.

The City Council passed the item, 5-1.

***

Protesters call

for change at DSS

LUMBERTON — Six people raised their voices in unity Wednesday outside of the Robeson County Department of Social Services demanding the return of their children to their care.

State law allows DSS workers or law enforcement officers to take children into temporary custody until a court order is made.

The group, which the group is calling “Operation Reunification,” is planning a lawsuit.

The Wednesday protest is the second event held by the group this week. They also assembled on Monday in the DSS parking lot calling for change.

The group plans to protest once more at the DSS next week. It also plans to hold events in surrounding communities like Red Springs to gain support.

***

Summer concerts

set to kick off

CLINTON — The popular, free summer concert series that breathes life into downtown Clinton is returning for its 11th edition, with a five-show slate of familiar names set to hit the stage from May through October.

Kicking off the season on Thursday, May 19, is Jim Quick & Coastline. On Thursday, June 16, CAT 5 Band will hit the stage for the second straight year, to be followed by The Embers featuring Craig Woolard on Aug. 25. Two series mainstays over the years will wrap up the series, including Too Much Sylvia on Sept. 22 and The Band of Oz on Oct. 27.

All concerts will be held from 6 to 8:45 p.m. at the Clinton City Market on Lisbon Street in Clinton.

From Champion Media reports