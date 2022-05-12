Suspect hospitalized after shooting in SE Portland

Police say it is unclear how the suspect was wounded in the Wednesday night incident in Lents.

A man is in police custody at a hospital after he allegedly shot at pedestrians and cars in Southeast Portland late Wednesday night.

The name of the suspect was not immediately released.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, around 9:15 p.m. on May 11, the officers, the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the call near Southeast 88th Avenue and Flavel Street. The suspect shot a car headed down Flavel, but the driver was only hurt by flying glass, not a bullet. No one else was injured.

When police arrived at the scene they said the suspect was in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Thirty square blocks of the Lents neighborhood went into lockdown as police worked to bring the suspect into custody. Neighbors sheltered in place for an hour.

Around 10:30 p.m., SERT officers used ballistic armor to take the suspect into custody. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. A semiautomatic handgun was seized as evidence. Police said it is not clear how he was shot.

According to the bureau, the suspect allegedly made several calls to police earlier in the day saying he was armed with a handgun. Officials said he also threatened to kill himself and the police.

Officials say the suspect will be publicly identified after he is charged.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and alert ECST and reference case number PP22-124957.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune.