The Safe Route to School 4th Ave Pedestrian Bridge and Trail has begun mobilization and construction . The area near the St Vrain and Park St, Evans and 4th Ave will have the most work in the coming months as the work progresses in the river to install the bridge abutments. Construction of a new sidewalk and ADA ramps on the west side of 4th Ave. from Evans St. to Railroad Ave. has begun. The bridge was fabricated in Wisconsin and transported to Lyons. The project is funded with $1M in Federal/State Funds to date.

LYONS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO