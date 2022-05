UNM-Los Alamos (UNM-LA) appreciates the flexibility exhibited by students and employees this week as the college observed the progress of fire control in the area. Due to the improved conditions this week, and after carefully considering the current data of the fire, UNM-LA believes it is safe to return to regular operating hours, starting Monday, May 16.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO