Henderson, TX

Good News! Henderson, TX Police Intercept a Kilo of Cocaine From Drug Trafficker

By Billy Jenkins
 3 days ago
No one likes to hear about drugs going through their community, especially large amounts of drugs. And in Henderson, Texas the Police Department is doing everything possible to make sure drug dealers and traffickers know to stay away from the area but they just caught a suspect with a large amount...

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

