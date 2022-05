The mission of the Council on Aging of Buncombe County is to promote the independence, dignity and well-being of adults through service, education and advocacy. Our vision is one of a community where everyone has the opportunity to age successfully. Whether you are learning the Medicare system, looking for services to help you stay healthy and independent at home, or need support in taking care of others, the Council on Aging of Buncombe County can help you to make the right connections. For more information, please visit https://www.coabc.org/

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO