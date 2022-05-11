ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ballymun: Murder investigation into 'violent and traumatic death'

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardaí (Irish police) have launched a murder investigation into the "violent and traumatic death" of a woman in the north Dublin suburb of Ballymun. On Tuesday, at about 15.30, three gardaí went to a house at Sandyhill Gardens, following a 999 call. The body...

