Public Safety

Bushmills: Man shot twice in the leg and beaten by masked gang

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old man has been shot twice in the leg and beaten by a group of masked men in Bushmills, County Antrim. The suspects, who were armed with a gun and wooden weapons, forced their way...

The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two gunmen dressed in black and armed with assault rifles ambush and kill another man at a Philadelphia gas station in brazen broad daylight attack

This is the shocking moment two gunmen wielding assault rifles opened fire at a busy Philadelphia gas station in broad daylight, killing a young father. Brandon Dixon, 30, was targeted by the two shooters as they drove up to the Liberty forecourt in east Mount Airy, north Philadelphia on Monday.
pawmypets.com

Truck Driver Jumped Into Forbidden Zoo Enclosure To Rescue A Sinking Chimp When Nobody Else Would

An ordinary trip to the Detroit Zoo became a day Rick Swope will never forget. Swope came upon the chimpanzee exhibit and was enthralled by two chimps ‘playing’. Upon closer monitoring, Swope realized one chimp was in fact going after the other in an aggressive manner. Then the chimp being gone after lost his balance and fell under the water beneath.
NewsBreak
KSAT 12

Girl, 16, found shot dead in back seat of stolen car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two people as witnesses in the shooting death of a juvenile in a Southwest Side neighborhood. Officers who were answering a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday found the victim, a girl, in the back seat of what they say was a stolen car.
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
Daily Mail

Body of missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen standing on the side of a road in Mexico in haunting photo is found in water tank

Authorities discovered Thursday night the lifeless body of a missing 18-year-old girl inside a water tank located on an abandoned property near a motel in northeastern Mexico. Debanhi Escobar mysteriously disappeared after going out to party - against her mother's wishes - with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
KOLR10 News

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
