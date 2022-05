The green hulk is disappearing from the Moline riverfront, and the land beneath it is looking larger by the minute. Any lingering sentiment for the old Interstate 74 bridge is waning. It's a strange attachment, given that the old bridge tried to kill us in its final years. So many prayers were said on that old bridge, we could have sent our tithes to the DOT.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO