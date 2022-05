I’ll start with a confession: I currently have more than 45 library books checked out, with another 19 on hold. But here’s the real confession: for me, these are rather modest numbers. I once had over 80 books checked out, across seven different libraries—five public and two university—and might have reached 100 if I hadn’t graduated and moved out of state. It’s not unusual for me to visit two or three library branches every week, and to leave with my arms full every time. No matter how many I have, I never quite seem to get my fill.

