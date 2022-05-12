ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Body discovered following house fire in Greene County

By Brittnee Nave
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hb9rg_0fbdfyR500

CORRECTION: The Greene County Sheriff’s Office stated earlier this morning that the cause of the fatal fire was being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s bomb and arson division and the fire/arson investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

The TBI clarified today that while they don’t have a bomb and arson division unit, they do have an agent who specializes in fire investigations assisting.

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A body was discovered following a house fire in Greene County on Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County 911 received a call about a structure fire at a home on Crockett Timbers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voV8e_0fbdfyR500
    Photo: WJHL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kObje_0fbdfyR500
    Photo: WJHL

The news release details that units from the Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, and Tusculum Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Man charged in March 18 murder of Brionah Tester

According to the sheriff’s office, firefighters then discovered the body of 67-year-old James Catchings in the living room of the home.

Catching’s body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy and formal identification.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Bystander pulls person from car fire in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bystander pulled a person from a car that was on fire, Friday, according to officials with the Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad. “The patient was down the hillside where emergency personnel were working on the patient when the fuel tank ruptured sending fire all around and endangering the emergency personnel as well as cutting off their main route back up an embankment through thick woods and where other emergency personnel were arriving,” officials said. “Fire extinguishers were used to push the fire back momentarily until Fire arrived on scene.”
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Domestic assault suspect flees from Washington Co. deputies: report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A domestic assault call from the 1400 block of Hairetown Road Sunday morning ended with a foot pursuit involving Washington County, Tennessee deputies and the suspect. A news release Monday morning revealed that deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrived at the scene at 4:45 a.m. May 15, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
chathamstartribune.com

Sheriff seeking information on deadly shooting in Blairs

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting that led to the death of an individual in the early morning hours Sunday. Deputies were called to 543 Deerwood Drive in Blairs about 12:43 a.m. in response to a noise complaint. When they arrived, the deputies found a large gathering and heard multiple gun shots.
BLAIRS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, TN
Greene County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Limestone, TN
clayconews.com

Call for Help in Medina, Tennessee Leads to Meth Lab Arrest

MEDINA, TN – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Drug Investigation Division and the Medina Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man after the discovery of a Meth lab at a Medina home. On Thursday, officers with the Medina Police...
MEDINA, TN
WATE

Missing couple in Sevier County found

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) [UPDATE 5/14/2022] — Jonathan Harris, 38, and Ashten Roy, 36, have been located according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. The couple is reportedly in good health. The sheriff’s office thanks everyone for their assistance. SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The search continues...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#House Fire#Tbi
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local man found dead was victim of homicide

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues. Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed. Deputies are asking anyone with information about this crime, or anyone who was...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
WDBJ7.com

Two firefighters taken to hospital after Pittsylvania Co. fire

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Around 15 minutes into the response, an explosion within the home from the multiple oxygen tanks stored inside was heard. Both Hurt firefighters were taken to a hospital as a result of the explosion, but only one was found to be injured. The firefighter is being treated for moderate burns, according to the Hurt Volunteer Fire Department.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WJHL

UPDATE: Three-car crash injures four on I-26

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: According to Johnson city Public Information Officer Keisha Shoun, fire crews were responding to a smoking vehicle on I-26 near mile marker 14 at 3 p.m. when a three-car collision occurred in the same area shortly after. Four people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was affected for around […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WREG

Man found dead in car with gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death inside of a car in Southeast Memphis Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived on the scene around 2:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hickory Hill Road. MPD said they found one man slumped behind the wheel of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Hours spent negotiating as Knoxville police arrest teen wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after hours of negotiations, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland said officers responded to a house on the 500 block of S. Castle St. to arrest Dathan Remy who was wanted for three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery from an incident at the home on Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Skid steer falls on man in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — MedFlight airlifted one person to an area hospital Friday following a skid steer accident in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Hidden Valley Road. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a skid steer had fallen on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wgnsradio.com

Call MPD If You Recognize This Person

(MURFREESBORO) Do you recognize this person? Murfreesboro detectives are attempting to ID and locate him regarding a bank fraud case investigation. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers explained, "A victim lost her Redstone Financial Credit Union bank card on March 12, 2022. Three days later, someone deposited a check for a significant amount into her account. The next day, money was withdrawn, leaving the victim’s account in the negative. It’s not known how the person got the victim’s pin number."
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

WJHL

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy